Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce finalised: A look at the entire separation timeline

Hollywood’s power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once the epitome of romance and partnership, have been embroiled in a highly publicised and protracted divorce battle, which was finalised on December 30. Their relationship, which captivated fans worldwide, took a tumultuous turn in September 2016 and has since unfolded with numerous legal disputes, allegations, and counterclaims. Here is a detailed timeline of their divorce saga: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finalised on December 30.

September 2016

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt following an alleged physical altercation aboard a private jet flying from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016. Jolie requested physical custody of their six children, with her attorney stating, “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.” Meanwhile, Pitt told People, “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

October 2016

Though neither Pitt nor Jolie publicly addressed the specifics, singer Melissa Etheridge, a friend of Pitt, criticised the abuse allegations as “completely unfounded” on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show. “It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it being done,” Etheridge said, seemingly referring to Jolie.

November 2016

The FBI launched a review into Pitt’s behaviour during the private jet incident. Jolie alleged that Pitt grabbed her by the head, shook her, pushed her against the bathroom wall, and poured beer on her. He was also accused of charging at one of their children before Jolie intervened. Although these claims surfaced publicly in 2022, the FBI ultimately decided not to press charges, stating, “No charges have been filed in this matter.”

June 2018

While Jolie was in London filming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a temporary custody ruling allowed Pitt access to his children, excluding their eldest, Maddox. The Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to the children, though Maddox was permitted to decide his own arrangements due to his age.

August 2018

Jolie’s attorney accused Pitt of failing to provide “meaningful” child support since their separation. Pitt’s lawyer refuted the claim, stating he had paid over $9 million, including an $8 million loan to help Jolie purchase her current residence and $1.3 million towards her expenses.

April 2019

Judge John W. Ouderkirk declared Jolie and Pitt legally single, allowing them to separately file taxes as they continued to resolve custody and financial disputes.

June 2020

Speaking to Vogue India, Jolie revealed that her decision to divorce was for the well-being of their six children. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said, adding that “some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media.”

July 2020

Pitt was seen leaving Jolie’s Los Angeles home, marking the first time he had been photographed there since their split. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids.”

July 2021

Jolie’s legal team successfully petitioned a California appeals court to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk from their case, citing his failure to disclose prior business dealings with Pitt’s legal team. Pitt’s attorney dismissed the move as a stalling tactic.

February 2022

Pitt sued Jolie, alleging she sold her shares of Château Miraval to Yuri Shefler’s Stoli Group without his consent, violating their prior agreement. Jolie’s lawyers countered, claiming Pitt had been informed of her intent to sell.

October 2022

Jolie’s legal team alleged Pitt attempted to control the winery sale as retaliation and disclosed further abuse allegations. Pitt’s lawyer, Anne Kiley, categorically denied these claims.

November 2023

An old Instagram post from the couple’s son, Pax, surfaced, calling Pitt a “world-class asshole.” A source close to Pitt told Page Six, “This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things.”

April 2024

Jolie alleged in court filings that Pitt’s abuse predated the 2016 flight incident. She claimed Pitt’s refusal to let her sell her winery shares without an NDA was intended to silence her. Pitt’s legal team dismissed the claims as “abusive” and “unreasonable.”

December 2024

After years of legal battles and public disputes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was finalised on December 30, 2024, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most high-profile and contentious splits.