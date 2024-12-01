Danny Rossner aims to heal Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's rift with ‘blank check’

A highly acclaimed Hollywood producer is reportedly ready to move the heavens and the Earth if that is what it takes to reunite Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for his film. The former couple, however, has been involved in a tumultuous divorce and legal battle over their French Winery, Chateau Miraval. Producer Danny Rossner has offered the pair a “write your own check” offer for his project, as reported by The Mirror. Hollywood producer Danny Rossner aims to reunite Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for his film, The Hotel Martinez, offering them a blank check.(Danny Rossner/LinkedIn, AFP)

Rossner’s lucrative deal for Pitt and Jolie

Rossner confirmed the deal, adding he is “on a mission” to bring Pitt and Jolie together for his film, The Hotel Martinez. He has produced and worked on over 150 Hollywood films and strongly believes that it is an opportunity to create a cinematic masterpiece capable of bringing in an Oscar. Rossner also perceives it as a golden moment to help heal the former Hollywood couple’s relationship.

Rossner believes that the pairing of the duo in the central real-life roles of Emmanuel Martinez’s decade-long legal battle would bring "the absolute greatest screen power and passion." The story, revolving around Martinez's fight to regain control of a legendary hotel in Cannes, France, is a compelling one, and Danny is confident that their chemistry will elevate it.

His peace offering mantra for the actors is, "Forgiveness is not for the weak but for the strong.”

Rossner told The Mirror, “There’s no two actors in the world better suited to play the lead roles than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. I’m kindly asking them to put their acrimonious differences aside and to accept the lead roles for this incredible film.” He continued, “By doing this, they will show the world that it’s possible to build bridges, put the turbulent past behind them, and demonstrate how it’s possible to still work together – all in the name of peace, love, and art!”

Rossner says money is not an issue

The producer admitted that he offered both Pitt and Jolie a blank check to fill in any amount they deemed fitting for them to be a part of his film. He assured me that money is not a problem as the investors are on board with the idea. The cameras will be rolling as soon as the duo accepts his offer.

Rossner told the news outlet, “They have had a home in the south of France so they have a great affinity for the area. He expressed that it would be "amazing" to bring Pitt and Jolie together again, particularly with the 20th anniversary of Mr and Mrs Smith on the horizon. It was this film where the two co-starred for the first time and fell in love with each other.

He continued, “Brad brings great charisma and a nice range for what would be a role that could win him a Best Actor Oscar as the Zorba of the Côte d’Azur. The audience would not be able to look away from Angelina if you put this story into her hands.”