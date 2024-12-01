Brad Pitt ‘desperate to repair his image’ amid nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is reportedly working to fix his image amid his divorce and long legal battle with Angelina Jolie. A Hollywood insider alleged that the actor is on a mission to let the world see him new light as his divorce drama hit a low blow to his public image and resulted in broken relationships with his children. Jolie and Pitt share six children–Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is focused on repairing his public image and relationships with their children. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Pitt wants to turn over the leaf

For a fresh beginning, the actor seems to be relying on his current relationship with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The source revealed to OK! Magazine, “He wants to come across as a serious, stable guy, and having Ines around certainly reinforces that,” adding that Pitt is “desperate to repair his image.”

The Babylon actor and Ramon who made their red carpet debut during the 2024 Venice Film Festival have been linked together since 2022. The two have displayed their steady relationship on various occasions, however, their inner circle alleged that they can be “unequal” at times. The source added, “Brad is a powerful person and sometimes has a patronizing edge.”

Pitt’s reportedly difficult demeanour has come into focus during his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, whom he separated from in 2016. In a recent development, Jolie decided to drop her lawsuit against the FBI concerning documents related to an alleged physical altercation between her and Pitt on a private plane in 2016.

According to the documents, during the flight, the Troy actor turned violent towards Jolie and their children. However, he completely denied the allegations.

Pitt is not giving up on his kids

The world was shocked after Jolie and Pitt’s son Pax who met with an accident a few months ago wrote a scathing message for his dad on Father’s Day on Instagram. He wrote, “You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Pax continued, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h***. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f****** awful human being!!!”

Despite the harsh words, Pitt is determined to win over his children’s love. Another source claimed, “He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try. He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina."