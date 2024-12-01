Adele plans major London step as she feels ‘homesick’ and ‘disillusioned with Hollywood’

Adele is planning to settle back to London with her fiancé Rich Paul because she is feeling “homesick”. The 36-year-old British singer recently warned her fans that they would not see her for “an incredibly long time” as she would be taking some break following the culmination of her Las Vegas residency. Adele has given her people instruction to find her a “beautiful and secure home in the capital,” as per the source.

It seems like Adele intends to spend her time away from the spotlight in London.

Adele looking for ‘beautiful and secure home’ in London

Speaking to Daily Mail, sources said Adele, who has 8-year-old son Angelo, has “become disillusioned with Hollywood.”

An insider told the outlet that the singer, whose estimate worth is $220 million (£173 million), has started searching for a property.

Adele has given her people instruction to find her a “beautiful and secure home in the capital,” as per the source.

While the singer only intends to spend the first half of the year in the US, she has no plans to sell the opulent $58 million Beverly Hills property she shares with Rich.

Adele concluded her Las Vegas residency on November 23 after performing at Caesars Palace's Colosseum for two years.

Is Adele planning to take early retirement?

Some admirers think that she is beginning an “early retirement,” but she is determined to take advantage of the opportunity to spend more time in her home country with her eight-year-old son and her sports agent fiancé.

“Rich has been trying to talk her out of it, but Adele is a very strong woman,” the insider stated, stressing that once the star makes a decision, no one can alter it.

A new residence in London would increase her significant UK real estate holdings.

The singer sold a $5 million Tudor manor estate in East Grinstead and a $3.6 million art Deco mansion in Brighton, but she still occupies a $11 million property in west London with a climate-controlled wine storage and a 24-hour concierge.

She was also given approval to build a luxury residence in Kensington in 2021 by combining a townhouse with a mews property, which she bought for over $13 million.