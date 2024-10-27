Adele bursts into tears as she shares emotional hug with Celine Dion. Watch

Adele could not hold back her tears upon the sight of Celine Dion at her Las Vegas residency. The Skyfall singer came across the 56-year-old veteran artist while walking amongst the audience at the Colosseum Theater in Caesars Palace on Saturday. A video that has been making rounds on social media shows the 36-year-old sharing an emotional hug with the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker. Adele and Celine Dion exchanged an emotional hug during the Skyfall singer's Las Vegas show

Adele reduced to tears as she spots Celine Dion in the audience at her Vegas show

In the now-viral clip, Adele walks through the crowd while singing her 2015 hit When We Were Young when she spotted Dion sitting in the audience. The moment she saw her, the Rolling in the Deep songstress stopped singing and rushed to greet the Canadian singer.

A visibly emotional Adele then hugged Dion, who was seated alongside her 14-year-old twin sons Nelson and Eddy. The audience soon erupted into cheers at the sight of two of the two icons embracing each other. They even exchanged a few words, with Dion lovingly taking the Hello singer's hand and kissing it before parting ways.

It took a few minutes for Adele to gain back her momentum as she was still emotional from her meeting with Dion. She continued to sing after wiping away tears from her eyes. Meanwhile, a separate clip shows the All by Myself singer dabbing her face with a tissue while being comforted by someone next to her.

Moments later, the Someone Like You singer returned to the stage to give Dion a proper introduction. “Give it up for Mrs. Celine Dion,” Adele said as the crowd cheered on the I'm Alive singer, who got up from her seat and waved to the audience.