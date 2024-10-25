Will Canadian PM Justin Trudeau survive current wave of dissent? Here's what ratings suggest

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who is facing massive opposition and calls for resignation from the opposition and his Liberal Party, might not survive the wave of dissent against him in the upcoming elections, approval ratings suggested. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party. (AP)

Internal calls for Trudeau's resignation as Liberal leader intensified on Wednesday as Liberal MPs convened on Parliament Hill and presented a document asking the Canadian PM to step down, according to a report by CBC News.

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party. Dissident Liberal MPs have given him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28.

Justin Trudeau's approval rating takes a massive hit

According to a poll by Ipsos, only 28% of Canadians believed that Trudeau deserves re-election while just 26% were willing to extend their support for the Liberals. This can be considered a difficult position for Trudeau and his party as the next federal election looms.

On the other hand, Trudeau's approval ratings as per Angus Reid Institute have plummeted. Last year's number suggested that 39% of people disapproved of him. This number has touched 65% in 2024. The approval has sunk from 51% to 30%. Trudeau aims to pander to the Khalistani voters before elections that can happen at any time.

What factors affected Justin Trudeau's ratings?

Several key leaders of Justin Trudeau's party resigned one by one since last year indicating internal dissent. As per reports, the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP has weakened Trudeau's government, increasing pressure on him to step down.

Another factor was a tense exchange between the Canadian PM and a local steel worker in northern Ontario, which went viral on social media. Trudeau reached out for a handshake, but the worker refused it, confronting the prime minister instead about his struggle to make ends meet despite having a steady job.

After the viral confrontation, Trudeau's approval rating touched 67% and further shaken confidence within his party.