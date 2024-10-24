Justin Trudeau in trouble, gets ultimatum: Why Liberal MPs demanded Canadian PM's resignation

Justin Trudeau gets October 28 deadline: Pressure mounts for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as demands for his resignation grew stronger on Wednesday. The Liberal Party Members of Parliament (MPs) gathered on Canadian Parliament Hill for a closed-door meeting with Justin Trudeau. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's rating touched an all-time low.(REUTERS)(AP)

According to CBC News, during a closed-door meeting, dissatisfied Canadian parliamentarians expressed their concerns directly to Prime Minister Trudeau showcasing the rising discontent within the party.

The meeting was held as part of the weekly caucus meetings as the House of Commons is in session amid the growing discontent with Trudeau and his administration, the publication reported.

Justin Trudeau gets the ultimatum

Justin Trudeau was given an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28.

During the caucus meeting, a document outlining the case for Trudeau's resignation was presented, although it did not specify any consequences if he failed to meet the deadline.

According to sources from Radio-Canada, 24 MPs signed an agreement calling for Trudeau to step down as the leader of the Liberal Party, as reported by CBC News.

Why are Canadian MPs seeking Justin Trudeau's resignation?

At least 24 of the 153 Liberal MPs have been holding meetings to secretly oust Justin Trudeau. The MPs have been seeking Trudeau's resignation in a bid to save their party from a potential poll debacle.

The public opinion surveys have suggested that under Trudeau's leadership, the Liberals are likely to face a political fiasco after Trudeau's Party was defeated in two safest constituencies in special polls held in June and September.

The MPs are also not happy with the preparations for the upcoming elections, which must be held before October 2025.

Another reason behind growing discontent among Liberal Party MPs is the declining trends in Justin Trudeau's popularity, which has sunk to an all-time low with rival Conservatives leading over Liberals by 19 points.

Fearing a massive defeat in the upcoming elections, some 24 MPs presented a document seeking Trudeau's resignation.