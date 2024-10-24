Menu Explore
Donald Trump embraces odd new MAGA chant at Georgia rally: 'Daddy's home'

BySumanti Sen
Oct 24, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Donald Trump was reportedly welcomed on stage in Duluth, Georgia, to chants of “daddy's home.”

Donald Trump was seen embracing an odd new MAGA chant at his Georgia rally. Trump was reportedly welcomed on stage in Duluth, Georgia, to chants of “daddy's home.” The former president was seen grinning at the welcome.

Donald Trump embraces odd new MAGA chant at Georgia rally (AP/PTI) (AP10_24_2024_000005A)(AP)
Donald Trump embraces odd new MAGA chant at Georgia rally (AP/PTI) (AP10_24_2024_000005A)(AP)

At the rally on Wednesday, October 23, he urged supporters to vote for him. “Just vote — whichever way you want to do it,” Trump told the crowd at the event organised by conservative provocateur Charlie Kirk and the group he founded.

Kirk said Democrats “stand for everything God hates” and called the Trump vs. Harris choice “a spiritual battle.” “This is a Christian state. I’d like to see it stay that way,” Kirk said. The 10,000 or so Georgians present at the venue joined Kirk in chanting “Christ is King! Christ is King!” at one point.

Throughout the rest of Trump’s speech, he often attacked Kamala Harris. Other speakers, including Kirk, joined in, describing the vice president and her Democratic Party as evil.

Kamala Harris at the Town Hall

Meanwhile, Harris appeared at aCNN Town Hall event, where she blasted Trump. On being asked by Anderson Cooper if she believed Trump is a fascist, Harris replied, “Yes I do."

Harris also said Trump “demeans people who have taken an oath to sacrifice their life for our country,” referring to the former president’s characterisations of members of the military in the past. She also addressed former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s recent claims that Trump wished his generals were like Hitler’s. "If the President of the United States, the commander in chief, is saying to his generals in essence, 'why can't you be more like Hitler's generals.' This is a serious, serious issue," Harris said, as reported by The Mirror. "We know who he is, he admires dictators, sending love letters back and forth with Kim Jon Un."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
