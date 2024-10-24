‘Brokenist?’: Justin Trudeau trolled for his English amid calls for resignation | Watch

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is facing massive opposition and calls for resignation from his own party, was mocked by his opponent Pierre Poilievre for his English during his parliamentary speech. Trudeau was speaking on his government's record on immigration when he made the gaffe. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticised by the opposition party leader for making claims about Nijjar's death(AP)

Attacking the ruling party, Poilievre slammed the Trudeau government over the housing affordability crisis stating that the prime minister "cannot fix what he broke" because he is busy "fighting" his own party.

In an attempt to defend his policies, Trudeau, who is evidently under tremendous pressure to quit his position both from his party as well as the opposition, used the non-existing word "brokenist."

The beleaguered said,"Once again, we see the leader of the Opposition is pushing a 'brokenist' vision of Canada that is simply not aligned with the reality."

‘Now he is breaking English’: LoP Poilievre mocks Trudeau

With a sly smile, Poilievre wasted no time in pointing out Trudeau's use of the word "brokenist." "Brokenist'—it's not even a word. He (Trudeau) is even breaking the English language," Poilievre quipped.

The video clips of the opposition leader mocking Trudeau while other MPs chuckled and laughed have now gone viral, eliciting funny responses from internet users.

Justin Trudeau faces dissent within theLabour Party

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly been facing tremendous pressure from his party members as demands for his resignation grew stronger on Wednesday.

The Liberal Party Members of Parliament (MPs) gathered on Canadian Parliament Hill for a closed-door meeting with Justin Trudeau and presented a document that serves as an ultimatum for the Canadian leader to step down as the prime minister.

Justin Trudeau was given an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28 although the document did not specify any consequences if he failed to meet the deadline.