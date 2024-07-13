Kensington Palace confirms Kate Middleton's Wimbledon final appearance amid cancer treatment

Amid growing speculation about Kate Middleton’s 2024 Wimbledon final appearance, Kensington Palace has officially announced that the Princess of Wales will make another rare public appearance despite her ongoing cancer treatment. Per the Saturday confirmation, the wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court. FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales looks on after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP)

The Princess had previously presented trophies at the 2023 final, and officials were “hopeful” that she would do the same again this year.

A keen tennis enthusiast and amateur player, Middleton will attend the men’s final event on Sunday, where she will hand over the victory trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz. On the contrary, Wimbledon chairman Debbie Jevans will be there today to give out the champion trophy for the women’s event on Middleton’s behalf.

Kate Middleton's rare public appearance at Wimbledon men's final on Sunday

The 42-year-old member of the British royal family is undergoing preventive cancer treatment, according to her video message shared in March. She was last seen in public at Trooping the Colour in June, commemorating King Charles’s birthday. It also marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Princess has been the All England Club’s patron for eight years. The Wimbledon chairman had previously claimed that the club would work with her and “give her as much flexibility as possible.” Jevans added, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”

Although Middleton’s appearance for tomorrow is now confirmed, the club also had contingency plans set for the final, with the Duchess of Gloucester, an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association, stepping in for Middleton in case of her unavailability, according to Daily Mail.

While the Princess will watch Alcaraz defend the title against Djovokic at the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday, her husband, Prince William, president of the Football Association, will be seen elsewhere tomorrow. The Prince will be at the Euro 2024 final in Germany, where England is set to clash against Spain at the Olympiastadion.