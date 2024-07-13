Euro final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic rematch and...: Your guide for biggest sporting Sunday of 2024

Five years from that nail-biting Sunday in London, when Novak Djokovic saved not one, but two championship points to deny Roger Federer a record ninth Wimbledon title and a historic 21st Grand Slam, while New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2019 ODI World Cup final at the Lord's with hosts England winning via boundary-count rule after the Super Over ended in a tie, another super July 14 awaits sports fanatics. But unlike in 2019, this Sunday will witness a more global phenomenon. Here's your guide for biggest sporting Sunday of 2024

It will start early in Miami with the Copa America 2024 final, followed by Harare, where a young Indian cricket team will take on host Zimbabwe in the series' fifth and final T20I match. Then, all the way to London to witness the blockbuster rematch of last year's Wimbledon final—Carlos Alcaraz versus Novak Djokovic—and finally end in Berlin with the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

Copa America 2024 final - Argentina vs Colombia: 5:30 AM IST

Two years after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, 37-year-old Lionel Messi aims to add a 16th Copa America title for La Albiceleste, which would make them the most successful team in the history of the competition as they go past Uruguay (15). Argentina are a two-time defending champion and will head into the contest as heavy favourites against Colombia, who last lifted the trophy in 2001.

Zimbabwe vs India, 5th T20I: 4:30 PM IST

The five-match contest marked a fresh beginning for India without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom quit T20Is after playing their part in the World Cup win last month. However, Shubman Gill led a young brigade of Indian players, following the same blueprint, to a 2-1 lead in the series against Zimbabwe after the first three matches. They are due to play the fourth game on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club with the aim to wrap up the series before taking on the Sikandar Raza-led side in the final tie on Sunday at the same venue.

Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final - Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: 6:30 PM IST

The women’s singles final takes place on Saturday, where No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini faces No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova. And on Sunday, the iconic Centre Court at the All England Club will witness the much-anticipated rematch between Alcaraz and Djokovic. In 2023, the Spaniard denied Djokovic a place in Wimbledon history after defeating him in a five-set thriller. Although, the Serb did avenge the loss, beating him twice in their next two meetings last year, there will be no better rematch than facing Alcaraz at a Grand Slam final, at the same venue with almost the same records at stake. While the third seed will be chasing a fourth major in his career, Djokovic will be aiming for a record-equalling eighth title at the SW19 and an unprecedented 25th Slam.

Euro 2024 final - Spain vs England: 12:30 AM IST (Monday)

Will it be the crowning moment for football's newest superstar, Spain’s Lamine Yamal, who will have just turned 17 or will it finally be a 'It's Coming Home' moment for England? Spain will start the contest as favourites, having won all their six games in the competition and will aim to capture the title for a record fourth time. England, on the other hand, playing their second straight final, will be aiming for a first major title since the only one so far — the 1966 World Cup.