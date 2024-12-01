London Fashion Week makes history as first major event to ban exotic animal skins starting 2025

London Fashion Week will be the first major fashion event to ban exotic animal skins starting in 2025, making it a landmark decision. Designers showcasing their collections will be required to exclude skins from animals like crocodiles, alligators, and snakes, setting a significant precedent in the fashion industry. The British Fashion Council announced a ban on exotic animal skins for London Fashion Week(Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)

The British Fashion Council's deputy director for policy and engagement, David Leigh-Pemberton, announced the ban on exotic animal skins during a speech to parliament this week. This move builds on the BFC's previous commitment to banning fur, a promise made by chief executive Caroline Rush in 2018, which was formally implemented in December 2023. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles as showstopper in gorgeous wine-toned lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week, brides-to-be take notes )

London leads the way with exotic skins ban, feathers present challenge

London has established itself as a leader in sustainable fashion practices within the "big four" fashion weeks—New York, London, Milan, and Paris. It was the first to ban fur and now becomes the first to ban exotic animal skins. This progressive move aligns London with smaller but influential events like Melbourne and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks, both of which have embraced similar bans. Meanwhile, Milan and Paris continue to feature fur in their shows, highlighting a divide in industry standards across the major fashion capitals.

London Fashion Week, which is heavily influenced by emerging designers, may find it easier to implement the ban on exotic animal skins, as the primary users of such materials are often leather goods powerhouses, according to The Business of Fashion. However, feathers present a more complex challenge, as they are frequently used as trim on clothing, and distinguishing between real and faux feathers can be difficult. In fact, in 2023, retailers like Boohoo and Selfridges were found to have mislabeled real feathers as faux.

BFC’s ban on exotic skins pushes sustainability forward

The British Fashion Council's press statement highlighted that this ban is part of a broader initiative under the Institute of Positive Fashion. This initiative focuses on promoting social, environmental, and sustainability standards within the fashion industry, aligning with the evolving attitudes in London's fashion scene.

The decision to ban exotic animal skins at London Fashion Week comes in response to growing pressure from animal rights activists, who have long advocated for making the use of such materials taboo similar to fur. Organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have been actively protesting at fashion events, crashing runway shows, and demonstrating outside venues against brands using animal skins, leather, and fur.

Yvonne Taylor, PETA's Vice President of Corporate Projects, praised the British Fashion Council for its progressive stance, saying, "Tens of thousands of PETA supporters contacted the BFC, calling for this progressive move. We salute the compassionate British designers who helped usher in this policy."