From Bollywood to Paris: India's fashion industry is making a significant impact on global haute couture

India's fashion industry is getting recognition globally because of its rich culture and heritage. The thriving Indian fashion industry captivates people worldwide with its mesmerising collections, built on heritage, but ever-evolving and consequently, leaving a mark on the global stage. Notable Indian designers like Rahul Mishra blend traditional techniques with modern aesthetics, gaining international acclaim and gracing the runways of fashion capitals. Indian Designers such as Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra are redefining global fashion with cultural riches.

Mishra's innovative designs are celebrated in global fashion magazines and worn by international celebrities at prominent events worldwide, including the Met Gala, and Cannes Film Festival. In an interview with ANI, fashion designer Rahul Mishra said, "As a brand, we have been showcasing our work for almost 10 years and have participated in Paris Fashion Week with amazing collections since 2014. Following our Woolmark Prize win, we are now presenting our 10th season at Haute Couture Week, which began in January 2020."

"I truly believe that none of this would have been possible without India. Every part of our brand and everything we do today is because of the beautiful craftsmanship and the thousands of skilled workers who have collaborated with us. This is not just my brand; it is a community brand created by artisans and the people who have worked on it," shared the ace designer. With increasing demand globally, many Indian designers are set to shine on the world's runways.

Amit Aggarwal is celebrated for his innovative designs, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. His collections debut at prestigious events like India Couture Week and Lakme Fashion Week, featuring elaborate gowns, lehengas, and sarees. The meticulous work invested in each garment is no surprise to those familiar with the Indian fashion industry.

Amit Aggarwal, another fashion designer added, "For me, the most important aspect of showcasing something internationally is that it remains rooted in India--the crafts, the skills, the materials we use, and the fabrics we create. However, what is truly important to me is demonstrating that India is not just about traditional craftsmanship. The country is a frontrunner in thinking outside the box and creating something relevant and new for modern times. I believe my work represents what India truly embodies: its rich culture and its contemporary innovations".

The haute couture sector, known for its exclusive high-end garments, has seen notable growth. Valued at 1.47261 billion USD in 2021, the industry is projected to reach 1.34566 billion USD by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.3 per cent. Indian designers are gaining recognition in haute couture, benefiting from India's robust textile and apparel industry, as per Business Research Insights. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) nurtures talent, offers platforms for showcasing work, and promotes India's rich fashion heritage globally.

The Chairman of FDCI, Sunil Sethi said, "India is the flavour of the world in so many different areas, but when it comes to fashion, we have seen a very recent change. I am really proud that this change is taking place. For example, people are now participating not only in various fashion weeks around the world but also in trade shows in Paris, London, New York, and even Los Angeles. I am really happy that a wide spectrum of people is traveling all over India, and we are suddenly becoming more prominent as a nation of designers who are actively participating".

Indian designers are making waves globally, infusing their culture into international platforms. From New York to Paris, London to Milan, the fusion of tradition and modernity in Indian fashion captivates audiences and critics. With India's robust economic foundation and growing middle class, the fashion industry is poised to become more organized and profitable.