What is the 'latte dressing' trend? Decoding the street-style sensation from fashion weeks

Fashion trends are constantly evolving, from Barbiecore, sheer clothing, baggy jeans, and vintage trends to minimalism, 2023 was all about experimentation and expression. Fashion weeks, in particular, play a major role in defining the coming season in terms of style and trends. And this time, as the street style set descended on New York Fashion Week, several trends emerged. But of them all, the one that really caught the attention of fashionistas was the latte dressing trend. If you're an Insta-reel addict, you've probably heard of latte makeup - a combination of smouldering brown eyeshadows paired with chocolate bronzers and cinnamon lip liners. Similarly, the sartorial references combine mocha staples to create a tall cup of fashion perfection. (Also read: Is genderfluid fashion the next big trend in 2024? Experts share insights ) What is the 'latte dressing' trend? A street-style sensation from fashion weeks(Instagram )

Decoding the 'Latte Dressing' Trend

If you haven't gotten your hands on this viral trend yet, the New Year is the perfect opportunity. HT Lifestyle has reached out to some fashion industry experts to delve into details about this reigning fashion trend.

Manishi Joshi, Creative Head Of Premya by Manishii shared, “Latte Dressing essentially comes from the shades and hues of brown, a subtle mix of cinnamon and chocolate and bronzers following after the quiet luxury fashion trend we saw this year. It started a TikTok trend and made its way to fashion weeks. In Indian fashion since its fall as well, a lot of consumers are requesting various shades of tan, brown or mocha in sarees and lehengas in rich heirloom fabrics. Quite luxury with earthy colours.”

"The latte dressing trend emphasizes neutral tones, especially shades of brown and tan, creating a subdued and sophisticated look. This departure from the traditional black-centric street style suggests a shift towards earthy and warmer colours. The trend seems to embody a sense of quiet luxury, embracing subtlety and versatility in fashion choices. If you're interested in incorporating latte dressing into your style, consider exploring different shades within the brown spectrum for a chic and contemporary aesthetic," says Avani K Chandan founder of House of Ara.

Chiara Baschetti wears a brown oversized blazer jacket, matching pants, a leather bag, outside Tod’s, during the Milan Fashion Week.(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Shivani Parikh, founder of Shivanii, suggests, “As seen recently on the streets during the fashion month, Embrace the 'latte dressing' trend to infuse your capsule wardrobe with a sense of comfort and radiate warmth through the soothing hues inspired by coffee blends. The tonal spectrum of this trend offers flexibility and versatility of outfit choices to compliment all complexions and fits well for every event may it be daytime or night. To be a part of this latest trend you can style yourself with shades ranging from cream, beige, champagne, nude, caramel, taupe, and mocha to chocolate brown. Latte Dressing’s subtly chic visuals promote minimalist style with maximalist impact.”

Tiffany Hsu wears beige pants, cut put coat, yellow bag outside Prada during the Milan Fashion Week.(hoto by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Deepa Goel founder of Siddh Couture elaborates, “The latte dressing trend is all inspired by a morning cup of coffee. The term comes from Italian ‘caffe latte’ Which means coffee and milk. It’s all about embracing shades of brown, beige, taupe and cream from coffee to caramel and chocolate to latte. It makes you stand out confidently while embracing the warm and rich shades of brown. The beauty of this trend lies in its subtleness. It is the latest luxury trend making waves on social media and the streets of Fashion Week. We are captivated by this trend which beautifully compliments the winter chill, Much like the warmth of a hot cup of coffee.”

"In India, the "latte dressing" trend has seamlessly woven its way into the fashion scene, drawing inspiration from the 90s' all-brown ensembles. Embracing a rich palette of mochas, caramels, and earthy tones, fashion enthusiasts are revisiting the elegance of monochromatic brown outfits. This trend not only pays homage to the timeless appeal of neutral hues but also signifies a departure from more vibrant colour choices in Indian fashion. As seen in street styles and social media influencers, the latte dressing trend in India reflects a sophisticated and versatile approach to fashion, blending nostalgia with a contemporary twist that resonates with a diverse range of style enthusiasts," says Pruthvi founder of Trazenie.