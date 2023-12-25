Snow queen chic: Top winter-inspired makeup trends for Christmas

Christmas season is here, filled with cheerful vibes, delicious desserts and special gifts. As the festive season covers the world in a shimmering blanket of snow, it's time to embrace the enchanting beauty of winter with bright red outfits that exude Christmas spirit and glamorous makeup. The festivities provide an opportunity to take out your heavy makeup, get your hands dirty and give yourself a stunning makeover. Incorporating winter-inspired makeup trends into your festive look will add a touch of holiday magic to your celebrations. Whether you are attending a festive gathering or enjoying a cosy night in, let your make-up reflect the magical beauty of the season. (Also read: Beauty blunders: 11 common makeup mistakes and pro tips and tricks to avoid them ) As Christmas approaches, indulge in these top winter-inspired makeup looks that will have you radiating holiday glamour. (Pinterest)

Makeup Ideas for Christmas

Avleen Bansal, Head Of Training, Make-up Studio shared with HT Lifestyle some stunning winter-inspired makeup looks for Christmas.

1. Icy Blue Eyes

Adorn your eyes with a captivating icy blue eyeshadow for a unique and alluring look.(Pinterest)

Channel your inner Snow Queen by adorning your eyelids with cool, icy blue eyeshadows. Opt for frosty shades that mimic the glistening snowflakes outside your window. Blend different tones to create a mesmerizing, multidimensional effect. Complete the look with a touch of silver or white eyeliner to add a frosty finishing touch.

2. Snowy Lashes

Snowy- inspired lashes can instantly elevate your Christmas makeup look.(Pinterest)

Embrace the magic of a winter wonderland by giving your lashes a snowy makeover. Apply a few coats of white or silver mascara to create a delicate snowflake effect. This whimsical touch will make your eyes sparkle and capture the essence of the season.

3. Frosty Cheeks

Frosty cheeks makeup trend adds a touch of icy radiance to your holiday glow.(Pinterest)

Achieve a rosy winter glow with blushes in shades of cool pinks and mauves. Dab a touch of highlighter on the high points of your cheeks to mimic the glistening frost. The result? Cheeks that radiate a subtle, wintry shimmer.

4. Glimmering Lips

Glimmering lips infuses your pout with a touch of enchanting sparkle and seasonal allure.(Pinterest)

Let your lips steal the spotlight with shades inspired by winter berries and frost-kissed landscapes. Deep reds, plums, and icy metallics will add a touch of sophistication to your look. Consider experimenting with gloss for a luscious, winter-inspired finish.

5. Snowflake Accents

Snowflake accents adds a touch of frosty charm, bringing delicate snow-inspired patterns to enhance your holiday glamour.(Pinterest)

Elevate your Snow Queen Chic look with delicate snowflake accents. Using a fine brush and white or silver eyeshadow, create tiny snowflakes around your eyes or on your temples. This whimsical detail adds a touch of magic to your festive makeup.

6. Crystal Adornments

Crystal adornments brings a touch of opulent sparkle, reflecting the icy beauty of the season in every glamorous detail.(Pinterest)

Take inspiration from the frosty elegance of icicles by incorporating crystal embellishments into your makeup. Strategically place tiny crystals on your eyelids or along your lash line for a dazzling effect. These subtle touches will make you feel like a winter princess.

7. Velvety Nails

Velvety nails coats your fingertips in rich, luxurious hues, capturing the cozy elegance of the season in every stroke.(Pinterest)

Complete your Snow Queen Chic transformation with velvety nails in deep, wintry hues. Dark blues, purples, or even black can add a touch of mystery to your overall look. Consider adding a subtle glitter top coat for a hint of festive sparkle.

Bringing her expertise to the same Naveen Bhalla, Brand Trainer, Anastasia Beverly Hills India shared with HT Lifestyle, "It is that time of the year when you pull out your glitter eyeshadows, high shine lip glosses and highlighters. After all, it is Christmas! Start by prepping your skin for makeup with a good moisturizer and strobe cream. You can choose between full coverage or sheer as per your preference. For the eyes, keep it shimmery with an extended wing liner, with some jewel stones on the outer or inner corners, to add extra drama. Put on a few coats of mascara or add false lashes to accentuate the eyes. Add a flush of pink or peach colour on to the cheeks and a high shine highlighter to achieve a natural effect glow on the high points."

"As red is the colour of Christmas, swipe on a bold red lipstick of your choice on the lips and top it up with a high-shine gloss. Set the look with a dewy setting spray to keep the face illuminating all day long. Lastly, wave up your hair for an effortless complement to this Snow Queen-inspired Christmas makeup look," concludes Naveen Bhalla.