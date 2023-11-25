Winter beauty trends 2023: From metallic eyeshadows to vampy lips, 5 popular makeup looks you must-try this season

Winter has a lot of great things about it, like holidays (and presents!), stylish jackets and, snow days depending on where you live. Another perk? We can experiment with new lip, eye and cheek trends without worrying about our make-up melting off in minutes. There are plenty of fascinating winter makeup looks to try out, from aesthetic colour palettes to Paris Couture Week-inspired eye makeup. As winter unfolds its frosty charm, it's time to revamp your makeup routine with the latest trends that promise to captivate the season's essence. So let's welcome and celebrate winter with all the warmth and make this season worthy while flaunting all the trendy looks. (Also read: Winter wardrobe essentials: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate your style ) Winter beauty trends 2023: 5 popular makeup looks you must-try this season(Instagram)

Trendy Winter Makeup Looks You Must-Try

Sahibba K Anand, makeup artist and beauty enthusiast shared with HT Lifestyle five popular makeup trends that you must try this winter season.

1. Latte Makeup: Latte makeup is a new take on the bronzed, beautiful, sunkissed-glow look. Think all the shades of brown with a hint of shimmer and shine. So easy to do- earthy tones on the eyes, followed by a smudged brown eyeliner and a well-contoured face with lots of bronzer and highlighter. No pinks or peaches on the cheek. Perfect warm luminescence for the winter sun!

2. Vampy lip: As soon as the mercury dips, the deep, rich lip colours come out. Berry, plum, or burgundy shades are the most popular but if you are feeling more adventurous, you can also go for shades of brown. Keep the rest of the face clean and nude. You can even add a smoked-out short-winged eyeliner.

3. Metallic eyeshadows: The easiest way to oomph up your winter look would be to use a shimmery, metallic eyeshadow on your eyes. Think cool blues, shiny lilac, or shimmery silver. They look really beautiful and festive as well.

4. Tinted highlighters: A good highlighter never gets out of trend. It adds a glow to the face, but what is most exciting about the coming season is the use of fun, cool-coloured shimmery highlighters with a hint of peach or a hint of pink or a hint of lilac. These add an extra dimension to the face and give a futuristic look. A definite must-try!

5. Eyebrow it up: Move away from chiselled, well-defined brows. Bold, yet naturally-filled brows will be trending this winter. The best way to achieve this look is by first brushing out the brows using an eyebrow spoolie brush. You can either set the brow by using a transparent setting gel or rub the brush along a dry Pears soap and then over the eyebrows. This really opens up the eye and sets the brow hair. If required you can slightly fill in by only doing an upward or outward flick. Try this out!

This winter, let your makeup reflect the enchanting beauty of the season. Experiment with these trends, and discover the perfect blend of glamour and warmth to make a statement wherever you go. Remember, these trends are meant to inspire, so feel free to adapt them to your personal style. Stay glamorous and confident this winter season!

Talking about winter skin care, Sahibba suggested following tips to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water.

Use a hydrating serum to nourish the skin.

Incorporate a moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid for added hydration.

Consider adding facial oils to your routine for extra nourishment.

Don't forget to protect your skin from harsh weather conditions.

Maintain a balanced diet with skin-friendly foods for a radiant complexion in winter.

Achieve naturally radiant skin by incorporating hydrating products such as a rich moisturizer.

Use a gentle cleanser for effective skincare.

Remember to apply sunscreen even in colder months.

Consider adding a hydrating mask to your routine for an extra boost.

Follow a consistent skincare routine tailored to your skin's specific needs.

Bringing her expertise to the same Makeup Artist Pallavi Sohal shared with HT Lifestyle five trending makeup looks that can make you stand out this season.

1. Bold lips: This winter is the best time to grab onto your darkest lip shades. Together with an eyeliner + mascara, you can create a perfect look for the cold days

2. Dewy base: It's all about making your skin look healthy and glowy. You can mix a shimmery liquid primer with your foundation or use a dewy skin tint for a lighter base.

3. Minimal makeup: Opt for a 'no makeup' makeup look if you don't want to wear much makeup but still want to look put together this winter. While keeping your skin dewy, gently highlight your brow bones, cheekbones and inner corner of the eye with a highlighter pen. Wear some mascara if you want, and use a tinted lip balm.

4. Bold eyes: Brown smokey eyes are the way to go this season! Apply a black kajal pencil on your upper lash line (you can extend it into a wing if you like), smoke it out and apply brown eyeshadow on top of it, blend it out as well. Don't forget to highlight your brow bone ;) For the lips, opt for a pink-ish or brown-ish nude colour

5. Illusion of fuller lips: Lip fillers are so trendy right now, but you do not need injections to make your lips look full. Use a dark lip liner of your choice to outline your lips. Overlining is also an option if you know how to do it well. Then fill your lips with a lighter lip colour and blend in the liner. For extra fullness you can use a light shade concealer just in the middle of your lips and blend it well.