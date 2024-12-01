George Clooney feels ‘duped’ by Barack Obama, new report claims 'he's not going to be anyone’s…’

In a provocative op-ed, George Clooney questioned President Joe Biden's health and cognitive abilities, just before the 81-year-old ended his campaign for the 2024 election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. George Clooney feels abandoned by Obama after election loss.((Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg, @George_Tim_C/X))

Now that President-elect Donald Trump has secured the White House, sources suggest Clooney feels a sense of abandonment from former President Barack Obama, who allegedly encouraged the Ocean's Eleven star to speak out about Biden's fitness for office.

Clooney feels abandoned post-election

According to OK! Magazine, a source told National Enquirer, “George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals.”

The insider continued, “Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away. Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all."

The source noted that the actor “feels duped and vows he’s not going to be anyone’s political water boy anymore ... George feels he stepped up and took a bullet for the team." Trump announced his victory in the election in the early hours of Wednesday, September 7.

Clooney’s bold op-ed against Biden

In his bold move, Clooney highlighted Biden’s poor performance during the presidential debate against Trump in June. He also claimed that it would not be possible for the president to win in a head-to-head competition for the White House with Trump.

He wrote, “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."