Brad Pitt was ‘influenced’ to settle divorce from Angelina Jolie in desire of…

Brad Pitt's nearly decade-long divorce battle with Angelina Jolie has finally come to an end, and sources claim it was his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who played a key role in influencing him to settle. The former Hollywood couple finalised their divorce paperwork on Monday, December 30 after a ‘bitter’ legal feud involving Jolie’s ‘physical assault’ lawsuit and a nasty war of the rose. This file photo taken on November 5, 2015 shows Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and estranged husband Brad Pitt arriving for the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures' By the Sea . (AFP)

Ines De Ramon ‘pushed’ Brad Pitt for settlement

According to reports, the 31-year-old jewelry designer, who has been dating Pitt since late 2022, was the one to push him toward putting the bitter legal battle behind him, hoping for a future together without the weight of the prolonged dispute hanging over them. "Ines wants to have a life together — possibly with children in the future," a source shared, adding that she believed settling the divorce was the key to finding peace and moving forward.

“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” an insider told PageSix. “She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the source added. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, initiating a lengthy and contentious legal battle over custody and other matters. While they were declared legally single in 2019, the divorce was not finalised until Monday.

Their dispute over the ownership of Chateau Miraval, their French winery, however, remains in the court. A source close to the situation noted that Ines de Ramon, Pitt's current partner, has a positive influence on him. “She has a really good perspective on things. It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.”

Angelina Jolie ‘relieved’ after ugly legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met and fell in love on the set of their 2005 film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." They married in 2014 at their French estate, Château Miraval. However, their marriage ultimately ended in divorce.

Following the finalisation of their lengthy and ‘ugly’ divorce proceeding, a source told People that Angelina Jolie hopes this will allow Brad Pitt to move on from the past, stop his attacks on her, and focus on healing their family.

The insider alleged that Brad Pitt has leveraged his power and influence to retaliate against Angelina for leaving him, to conceal his own actions at the expense of their family, and to attempt to portray her as the primary obstacle in his strained relationship with their children. Another source told the magazine, “These last eight years have been such a horrendous time for her and her family.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, 31, publicly appeared together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. According to PageSix, a source close to Pitt earlier expressed his appreciation for his girlfriend’s support, “who not only supports him but isn’t fazed by being in the public eye or all of the issues surrounding Brad’s legal drama.”

Following their parents' separation, some of Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children have reportedly adjusted their surnames. Vivienne, Shiloh, and Zahara are said to have removed "Pitt" from their legal names. Maddox and Pax are believed to have limited contact with their father, while Knox and Vivienne are thought to maintain occasional communication with him.