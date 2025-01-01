What is Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's future plan following fresh divorce from Angelina Jolie?

With his divorce from Angelina Jolie officially finalized, Brad Pitt is reportedly thriving in his relationship with Ines de Ramon. Are wedding bells ringing on the horizon for the couple? Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024, according to People Magazine and Daily Mail.(CARL COURT / AFP)

A source told TMZ that the Bullet Train star has no immediate plans to propose to the 32-year-old jewellery executive. “The Oscar winner has no imminent engagement plans... though, he is still very happy in his relationship with Ines,” the insider shared.

Currently, de Ramon is travelling with Pitt as he finishes filming his upcoming sports action film, F1.

Pitt, who had been embroiled in a eight-years long divorce with Jolie, is reportedly ready to “move on” after the settlement was finalized earlier this week.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie can finally catch a breath as Brad Pitt is ready to ‘move on’

“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” a source revealed to Page Six.

“Ines wants to have a life together—with possibly children in the future—without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.” The source added, “She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled.”

Jolie ‘is relieved’ finally after finalizing Pitt divorce

Meanwhile, Jolie's attorney, James Simon, told Daily Mail, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.” He noted that since filing for divorce in 2016, Jolie has prioritized finding peace and healing for her family.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as adopted children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19. Following the divorce, reports suggest that Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne have dropped ‘Pitt’ from their last names, with Knox and Vivienne maintaining limited contact. Maddox and Pax are believed to remain estranged from their father.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie ‘exhausted’ by bitter divorce battle, whereas ‘relieved’ Brad Pitt looking to get married in 2025

While the divorce has been finalized, the dispute over Château Miraval—a $62 million French wine estate—remains unresolved. Pitt has accused Jolie of selling her stake in the property to the Stoli Group without his consent.

“Until he ends the Miraval lawsuit, Angelina will continue to stand up to him,” a source close to Jolie told Daily Mail.