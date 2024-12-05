Angelina Jolie felt ‘fortunate’ to talk to sons about themes of relationships and violence

Angelina Jolie is getting candid on her preparation for taking on the role of opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic drama Maria. It not involved singing and extensive vocal training, but also frank conversations about the singer's life with the actor's sons. In an interview with The Sunday Times, as per People, the actor shared that she had conversations with her two eldest kids, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21 on the film's themes of violence and abuse. (Also read: Angelina Jolie says playing Maria Callas in Maria ‘helped heal a part of me’) Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend the world premiere of "Without Blood" at TIFF Lightbox theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)(AFP)

What Angelina said

During the interview, Angelina said: “They were able to consider the relationships in the film and the violence — things that sometimes you don’t have the opportunity to discuss with your sons, so I felt fortunate.”

The actor went on to add, "I’m a hard worker and a deeply feeling person. Maria is vulnerable because she feels and isn’t sometimes able to protect herself from the loneliness or emotional pain. Because it’s part of her life and work to be extremely human and live that way. You live through your communication with the audience. For Maria and for me, that has always been extremely important.”

More details

Maria also takes a look into the late opera singer's romantic life, where she had a volatile, years-long affair with Aristotle Onassis.

Angelina's personal life, including her relationship and eventually, her divorce with Brad Pitt, has received significant media attention. The two share six children—Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax, and Maddox. The two have been embroiled in a legal battle for years now.

Brad and Angelina began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2014. The two decided to part ways two years later, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Brad has been estranged from the family for years now.