Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's $68 million home in Beverly Hills still up for sale, four months after listing

After nearly four months it was put on the market, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, is still up for sale. As per a report by People, the home was publicly listed on July 11 this year. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez made 'huge compromise' on $68M mansion) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LA home has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

About Jennifer, Ben's LA home

Jennifer and Ben Affleck tried to sell their house off-market in June. A month later, when they didn't find a buyer, the couple decided to take the listing public. The couple purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023 for $60,805,000. They took the step just a few months after they tied the knot.

More about the $68 million home

Currently, the five-acre property has been listed for $68,000,000. It has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a separate guest penthouse, and a garage that can fit 12 cars. Their home also has an indoor sports complex with pickleball and basketball courts, a boxing ring as well as a gym.

After reportedly staying separately for sometime, Ben bought a new home in Brentwood in July this year. It is a 5-bedroom house which costs $20 million, as per People.

About Jennifer and Ben's relationship

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben in August this year after two years of marriage. The filing, submitted on August 20, cites April 26 as the separation date. There is no prenuptial agreement. The singer has chosen to represent herself in the legal proceedings. There is no prenuptial agreement between the two.

The couple's marriage began with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, followed by a larger ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, marking the second anniversary of their traditional wedding celebration. They started dating in 2021, nearly 17 years after their initial engagement was called off in 2003.

Jennifer, Ben's kids

Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben has three children – Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12 with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Jennifer is still in contact with Ben's kids. "Jennifer is doing well. She doesn't dwell on the past. She's so grateful for everything that she has. The divorce is still being worked out,” said the source.