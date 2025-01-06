Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged during Holidays: Report
ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 06, 2025 10:50 PM IST
Sources claim Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged after he proposed during a family gathering. Zendaya flaunted her stunning diamond ring at the Golden Globes.
Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 28, are reportedly engaged, according to sources cited by TMZ. Though the couple has chosen to stay tight-lipped about their relationship, the actress didn't shy away from flaunting her big sparkly diamond during the Golden Globes on Sunday. According to the reports, Holland popped the question at one of Zendaya's family homes over the holidays.
Zendaya’s dazzling diamond ring, spotted at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, instantly sent fans into a frenzy. The 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack’s collection was initially mistaken for a Bulgari piece. But turned out Wedding Bells are on the table.
Before the big reveal, Tom Holland had teased fans with hints of a "secret" holiday plan, mentioning he would be spending time with Zendaya’s family. “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun,” he shared, making sure to keep the details under wraps, adding with a grin, “To you guys, that’s a secret.”
