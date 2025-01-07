Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster take their secret romance public on PDA-filled night

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have officially stepped into the public eye as a couple. The pair was spotted on a cosy date night in Santa Monica, holding hands. Their appearance comes amid reports of a budding romance that began during their Broadway run and follows recent separations from their respective spouses. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster(Hugh Jackman/Instagram)

Hugh Jackman makes first public appearance with Sutton Foster

For their first PDA-filled stylish date night, Jackman sported a sleek gray jacket paired with white jeans, while Foster wowed in a chic brown trench coat layered over an olive-green dress and complemented by black heels. The lovebirds were spotted strolling through Santa Monica, California, in photos shared by Deuxmoi.

An eyewitness shared with PageSix that Jackman, 56, and Sutton Foster were spotted “walking hand in hand” on Monday when a photographer suddenly appeared, snapped a few photos and quickly made an exit.

Back in November, a source revealed to the Daily Mail that Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, had “her suspicions” about the pair’s closeness during their time as Broadway co-stars.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's secret romance

The recent appearance comes just over a year after Jackman’s split from his wife of nearly 30 years, actor and producer Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple, who share two adopted children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, announced their separation in a heartfelt joint statement in September 2023.

Last weekend, Jackman showed his support for Foster by attending her performance in the Broadway musical 'Once Upon a Mattress' in Los Angeles, as reported by PageSix.

Back in October Sutton Foster filed for a divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin, ending their nearly decade-long marriage. The couple, who wed in 2014 and share an adopted child, had sparked rumours of trouble during Foster’s Broadway stint in The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman.

Multiple sources have since claimed that Foster and Jackman are planning a future together, though they’ve kept their romance under the wraps. Jackman, meanwhile, announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023 ending their 27 years of marriage.