Selena Gomez 'snubs' ex Justin Bieber from her wedding invite list: ‘She isn't interested’

Selena Gomez has reportedly decided not to invite her ex, Justin Bieber, to her upcoming wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco. Despite Bieber's desire to remain on good terms with the pop star, insiders told RadarOnline that Selena and her fiancé want nothing to do with him after their on-again, off-again relationship that dragged on for years Selena Gomez shows off romance after Justin Bieber announces Hailey’s pregnancy(Selena Gomez' IG, Justin Bieber's IG)

Justin Bieber ‘not invited’ to Selena Gomez's wedding?

Jelena fever may have had fans holding out for a miracle reunion, but with Selena flashing her sparkly engagement ring, it seems that era has officially come to a close. Meanwhile, Bieber is busy embracing his new "dad" era. The once-estranged exes, who had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2010 to 2018, saw their messy breakup end in Bieber moving on to marry model Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

"Justin would like to be friends – he genuinely has no hard feelings, but Selena isn't interested,” an insider told Radar. "The truth is he did not treat her well and out of respect for herself she doesn't allow people that have hurt her to be in her world."

No signs of a 'thaw' between the exes

Justin Bieber, who shares a long history with Benny Blanco, has enjoyed both a professional partnership and personal friendship with the music producer. Their collaboration has resulted in major hits, including Eenie Meenie, Somebody to Love, Love Yourself, Cold Water, etc.

When Selena Gomez went public with her relationship with Blanco in December 2023, Bieber attempted to ease any tension, with Hailey Baldwin, 28, even liking a post about their engagement. But seems like things didn’t work out. “For a long time, she thought Justin was the love of her life, but now she realizes how wrong she was. Benny is her soulmate and she's so grateful to have found him.”

Selena and Benny sign prenup after engagement

Following in the footsteps of other Hollywood couples, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have reportedly signed their prenup after going official with their engagement on December 11, 2024.

A source revealed to Life & Style that Selena is confident in her relationship with Benny, adding that she wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal if she wasn’t. At the same time, she’s focused on protecting her business, Rare Beauty, as part of the process. According to Life&Style, Blanco gets it, he “wouldn’t dream of challenging Selena on this issue at all.”