Justin Bieber shares strange message about religion amid Sean Diddy's legal troubles: ‘How can I believe Jesus is…’

Justin Bieber posted a brief statement regarding his religion amidst his former close friend Sean “Diddy” Combs' ongoing criminal charges of sexual assault, abuse and sex trafficking. Justin Bieber's name surfaced a lot due to his association with the disgraced rapper while he was a teenager.(Instagram)

Taking to Instagram stories on Saturday, Bieber asked his followers, “How can I believe Jesus is with me?”

The 30-year-old then stated, “Well, for me Justin, it's [sic] just his goodness that keeps convincing me.”

Bieber and his association with Diddy

The message comes months after it was speculated that Bieber, who was “completely disgusted” by the sex crimes scandals surrounding the rapper, was experiencing mental health problems as a result of Combs' arrest in September.

Insiders told Us Weekly in October that the Lonely singer was “in a hard place mentally” considering his “history” with the owner of Bad Boy Records and that it was “hard to process” the news of Combs' accusations.

Bieber's name surfaced a lot due to his association with the disgraced rapper while he was a teenager.

Another insider claimed that Bieber had been “advised” to publicly disassociate himself from Combs.

Meanwhile, a third source said the musician found comfort in concentrating on the good things in his life, especially after his wife Hailey Bieber gave birth to their newborn son, Jack Blues, earlier this year.

The source further stated that the singer wanted “nothing to do” with Combs' legal troubles, adding that “his happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy.”

“It's in his past, and that's where he wants to leave it,” the insider stressed.

When Bieber seemed tensed

Earlier that month, Bieber seemed depressed while leaving the celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont. The Grammy winner wore a serious expression on his face.

A fresh lawsuit has been filed against Combs, the detained music tycoon who is currently facing over 30 civil lawsuits and federal racketeering conspiracy accusations. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper's former assistant, who worked him from 2019 to 2021, is suing Combs, alleging that he was forced to organize drug-fueled nights known as "Wild King Nights" and coerced into performing a sex act in front of Combs in an effort to "prove his loyalty."