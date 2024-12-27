Hailey and Justin Bieber’s plans for second baby revealed: ‘They discussed having….’

Hailey and Justin Bieber are soaking up every moment of parenthood and for now, baby number two is on pause. Since welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August, the couple has been busy adjusting to life with a newborn, and have discussed expanding their brood but are content savouring life as a family of three for now, a source exclusively shared with Page Six. Hailey Bieber was seen stylishly embracing pregnancy in a puffball mini dress during an outing with Justin Bieber.(Instagram)

Hailey and Justin Bieber in ‘no rush’ for a second child

The couple celebrated their first Christmas as parents, “Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider revealed and it sounds like they’ve found their groove. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”

For now, these two are embracing sleepless nights and diaper duty while keeping future family plans on the back burner. They “have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at,” the source told PageSix.

Earlier, a Radar Online report revealed that Justin Bieber was "stunned" yet happy about his ex Selena Gomez’s engagement to producer Benny Blanco. He reportedly felt this marked the end of an era, believing fans might finally stop shipping "Zelena." Now, an insider shares that Justin and Hailey Bieber are in a great place. “They couldn’t be happier,” the source reveals. “Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father, and she’s more in love with him than ever.”

Hailey Bieber flaunts birthstone ring dedicated to her baby

Hailey Bieber recently showed off a stunning new ring that holds a special tribute to her 4-month-old son, Jack. On Dec. 21, the Rhode founder shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, debuting her new jewelry collection which was made by Ring Concierge.

According to the brand’s official website, "@haileybieber wearing her Ring Concierge Toi et Moi Personalized Gemstone Ring, a stone to represent mom and baby." The ring features two stones side by side. A green square-cut gem labeled "Jack" and a yellow pear-shaped gem labeled "Mama."

The gemstones correspond to their birth months—Jack’s August birthday is represented by the vibrant green peridot, while Hailey’s November birthday is symbolised by the golden citrine. This thoughtful accessory beautifully celebrates their mother-son bond.