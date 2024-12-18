Selena Gomez gets engaged to Benny Blanco with a marquise diamond ring; Here's everything to know about it

Selena Gomez is in her fiancee era, as the singer-actor recently got engaged to her partner, music producer Benny Blanco. The couple took to Instagram to share photos from their super casual yet romantic picnic complete with Mexican food from Taco Bell. When the 32-year-old flaunted her ring, fans noticed it was a marquise and believed she manifested it when she sang Good for You in 2015. The lyrics go: “I'm on my marquise diamonds / I'm a marquise diamond / Could even make that Tiffany jealous.” Blanco most likely took inspiration from her lyrics and proposed to her with a ring similar to the one she sang about. Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are engaged (instagram)

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are engaged (instagram)

Calling it a “remarkable choice for engagement rings”, Ricky Vasandani, CEO and Co-Founder of Solitario Lab Grown Diamond, tells us, “They have a unique and regal appeal. The elongated oval shape with pointed sets it apart from other diamond cuts. It also creates the illusion of longer, more slender fingers, making it universally flattering.”

History of this diamond

The origins of the marquise cut dates back to the 18th century. King Louis XV of France commissioned a jeweller to create a unique diamond shape that was comparable to the lips of his mistress the Marquise de Pompadour.

Selena Gomez flaunts her marquise cut diamond engagement ring from Benny Blanco

A favourite for a choice few

The couple is one of the few celebrities to opt for Marquise Diamonds. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis married John F. Kennedy in September 1953 with an emerald-cut diamond flanked by tapered baguettes, which was later replaced with marquise-cut diamonds. TV host Ellen DeGeneres proposed to wife Portia de Rossi in 2008 with a 3-carat marquise-shaped diamond surrounded by pink diamonds. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones was also given a marquise by husband, veteran actor Michael Douglas.

(L to R) Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones; David Beckham and Victoria Beckham; Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Former footballer David Beckham proposed to his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham around 15 times. In 1998, one of these rings included a three-carat marquise-cut diamond. Bennifer may not have found their happily ever after even the second time around, but singer-actor Jennifer Lopez’s first engagement ring from actor Ben Affleck was accented with a six-carat marquise in 2002.

A jaw-dropping cost of…

With round, pear and oval diamonds ruling the hearts (and hands) of people, Gomez’s ring might suggest a change in trends. As per Google Trends, searches for “marquise engagement ring” have more than doubled in volume this month. Reports have estimated that the ring may cost anywhere between $200,000 and $1 million. Speaking to TODAY.com, jewellery content creator and gemstone wholesaler Julia Hackman Chafé estimates the ring to be “around four carats, with smaller 0.25-carat stones lining the band.” The diamond sits on a with a yellow-gold pavé band, Chafe estimates it to cost around $75,000.

On the other hand, Ann Grimmett, VP of Merchandising at Jared Jewelers, feels this is a conservative estimate as Gomez’s diamond is very rare. She told Cosmo: “Considering the large centre in an eternity setting, we estimate this to be about 6 carats and the value would be around $225,000.”

Things to keep in mind when choosing

The pros includes:

Brilliant Sparkle: The cut is designed for maximum brilliance, rivaling round and oval diamonds.

Cost-Effective: They are often more affordable than round diamonds of the same carat.

On the other hand, the cons are: