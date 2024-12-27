Beyoncé makes NFL fans worry after pulling a ‘banned’ move during halftime show: ‘Is she getting fined?’

Beyoncé’s halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Day broadcast on Netflix left fans in awe and controversy. The superstar delivered a show-stopping set that included her biggest hits, but it was one unexpected moment that sparked the social media chatter. Queen Bey appeared to pull off a move that is "banned” by the NFL. Given that similar gestures have led to hefty fines for NFL players, fans couldn’t help but wonder: Could she be facing the same penalties? Beyoncé performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)

Beyoncé’s ‘handgun’ gesture is banned in NFL

Yes, you read that correctly—any gesture that references violence, including finger guns, is banned by the NFL to maintain a friendly and respectful image. Such actions result in a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, Mail reports.

Beyoncé stole the show with an unforgettable halftime performance during the Christmas Day NFL game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The pop icon performed tracks from her latest album Cowboy Carter. However, while wrapping up her song "Texas Hold 'Em," she left fans stunned by making a finger-gun gesture as she was raised above the field on a platform. To add to the dramatic moment, a banner reading “BANG” was unveiled beneath her, sparking a frenzy on social media.

Social media reacts

"The way Beyoncé single-handedly brought back finger guns, gotta give it up," one user commented on social media. "Is the NFL going to fine her or what?" another added. "But rules are rules," a third chimed in. "I want to throw a flag for the gun sign Beyoncé threw out to the crowd at the NFL. If players can't celebrate like this, why allow it?" “Still not sold on Beyoncé as a country artist. She still seems like a pop star who just threw on a cowboy hat. It’s also hilarious that the league has been fining players left and right for finger guns, and she’s throwing them around like it’s her job.”

Beyonce’s eight-figure paycheck for NFL halftime?

The popstar dazzled the audience with the debut live performance of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, featuring special cameos by Post Malone and Shaboozey. However, the Grammy-winning artist’s performance came at a hefty price, with reports from Diario AS revealing that she was paid a whopping $20 million for her NFL halftime Christmas show.

The pop sensation kicked off her set with 16 Carriages, riding on a white horse through the stadium concourse. Shaboozey joined her for a performance of Sweet Honey Buckin', followed by Post Malone, who performed Levii’s Jeans. The trio then delivered a standout performance of "Cowboy Carter."

Beyoncé made a stunning entrance to the field, joined by a marching band as she performed Ya Ya, in a glittery bodysuit and chaps. During the show, she also performed her 2023 hit My House, with fans cheering on with signs that read "My House" in the stands. Her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her on stage, flaunting her dance moves throughout the performance.