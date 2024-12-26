Is Beyoncé hinting at a surprising 2025 tour following her NFL performance?

Beyoncé left fans buzzing with excitement after teasing a major announcement for 2025 during her halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day. Immediately following her electrifying 13-minute performance on Wednesday night, Beyoncé took to social media to share a captivating video of herself waving an American flag while gracefully riding horseback. Beyoncé ignites excitement with 2025 announcement tease during NFL halftime show, leaving fans speculating about a world tour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Also Read: Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden, 18, for Christmas after two years apart

Beyoncé teases tour for 2025

Following the stunning footage, the screen turned black to reveal the date Jan 14 written in bold letters. While many fans speculated that 43, might be preparing to announce a world tour, her longtime publicist recently shut down rumours previously, stating she won’t be hitting the road in 2025. On November 27, Yvette Noel-Schure wrote on X, “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first.”

This came after Hits Daily Double theorised that Beyonce will be going on a tour after her Christmas halftime show, as reported by Page Six. Meanwhile, other fans wondered when will the singer unveil the last album of her trilogy which began with Renaissance in 2022 and was followed by Cowboy Carter in 2024.

Wednesday’s NFL game, live-streamed by Netflix, marked a historic moment as Beyoncé, the Destiny’s Child alum, performed songs from her Grammy-nominated, country-leaning album for the first time since its release in March. Her highly anticipated setlist featured tracks like 16 Carriages, Ya Ya, and the iconic Jolene, with surprise cameos from Shaboozey, Post Malone, and rising stars Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Christmas in prison: Here's how he celebrated the holiday

Netizens react to Beyoncé’s new post

A user wrote, “Omggg what does this meann girl lemme get my coins ready!!!!” Spotify wrote, “LITERALLY THOUGHT MY DAY COULDNT GET ANY BETTER” A second user wrote, “ACT 3?!? Beyoncé stop PLAYING” Another user wrote, “So another concert?” while one user wrote, “My face hurts from screaming!! I’m in the stadium about to passouyu”