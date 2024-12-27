Menu Explore
Beyonce’s eight-figure paycheck for NFL halftime Christmas show revealed

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 27, 2024 01:58 AM IST

Beyonce dazzles at NFL halftime show, performing Cowboy Carter with special guests.

Beyonce delivered a stunning performance during the NFL halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Christmas Day game, captivating the crowd at NRG Stadium. The superstar showcased her latest album, Cowboy Carter, with its first live performance with Post Malone and Shaboozey appearing for special cameos. Her electrifying show, as expected, came with a hefty paycheck.

Beyonce's electrifying NFL halftime show dazzles fans on Christmas Day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Beyonce's electrifying NFL halftime show dazzles fans on Christmas Day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Also Read: Taylor Swift subtly honours Travis Kelce's touchdown record after missing Christmas Day Chiefs game

Beyonce NFL check amount revealed

Her spectacular performance instantly won the hearts of the crowd present as well as the viewers watching the holiday game day from their homes. However, the Grammy winner’s performance did not come cheap as she was paid $20 million for her NFL halftime Christmas show, as reported by Diario AS.

The pop star began her performance with 16 carriages playing as she rode on the back of a white horse on the stadium concourse. Shboozey joined her to perform Sweet Honey Buckiin followed by Post Malone to perform Levii’s Jeans. The trio then pulled the performance of the day with Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 12 then stole the show as she danced on the stage while she held on to her mother’s hand as the duo performed Hold Em Texas, as reported by Mirror US.

Also Read: Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Beyonce's NFL Christmas halftime show, netizens agree: ‘Awful!’

Beyonce set the standard for Super Bowl

Beyonce made her highly anticipated NFL appearance this Wednesday and has set a high bar for 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer Kendrick Lamar to surpass. Both artists are no strangers to the Super Bowl stage as Lamar previously appeared on the stage with artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige for an unforgettable performance at Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Meanwhile, the Single Ladies singer headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and also joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars for a memorable show at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

