John Rich calls out Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in his new song. But not show his….

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has recently been entangled in several sexual allegations that overshadow his huge accomplishments in the black music scene. Singer John Rich criticizes Sean 'Diddy' Combs for his allegedly abusive behaviour, expressing a fierce protective instinct for children through his music.

While his influence on the industry is undeniable, the music mogul is on the receiving end of accusations of abuse that have surprised many. Those allegations, though shocking, are not beyond the realms of expectation of anyone who has followed the ‘other’ side of celebrity.

John Rich takes a stand against celebrity children's abuse

Stories of crimes perpetrated by several stars touching those on the BBC and individuals in paedophile rings shocked society. Diddy, too, does not differ; so many cases of abuse have been levelled against him; this just adds to the agitation over the dark side of Hollywood.

Among those speaking out is singer John Rich, who has taken a firm stand against such behaviour. Through his music, Rich warns those who might harm children. His latest song voices disdain for individuals engaging in abuse.

The lyrics read: “Evil runs around this town, undercover, looking for a soul to take,but they better stay away from the righteous hunter or hell is all they'll pay…

You ain't got a clue what a daddy will doBetter give your soul to Jesus while I get my gunBetter give your soul to Jesus, while I get my gun…”

Rich's heated response to Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb

Appearing on The Sage Steele Show, Rich elaborated, “If you come after my kids, I'll kill ya. Try it... I would much rather spend the rest of my life in prison and my kids are ok. They have no understanding of the level of sincerity that regular everyday Americans have when it comes to their kids.”

“I would much rather stand in front of a freight train than you ever lay a pinky on my kids.”

“And these arrogant b*****ds going out there saying like Sean Combs said, 'We'll take your soul, we own your kids, we determine what clothes they wear, we guide their lives,' with this crazy demonic look in his eyes,” Rich said.

“Standing on a microphone on a stage with bright lights and television cameras and he's saying this to us? Ok, Sean Combs, why don't you come on and try it one time?”