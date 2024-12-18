My grandsons introduced me to music by Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, BTS: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

A heavyweight in the world of Indian classical music and a sarod virtuoso, one might think that Ustad Amjad Ali Khan lives and breathes this genre of music only. While you might not be wrong, the musician also loves “Western classical, including Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Handel, among others.” He tells us, “During the pandemic, my grandsons (Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash) listened to a lot of music by (singers) Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and BTS, and they even introduced me to this music and football.” Ustad Amjad Ali Khan with his grandsons Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash(instagram)

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan with his grandsons Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash(instagram)

Ask the 79-year-old if he feels disconnected with his 11-year-old grandsons and he says, “Raising Amaan and Ayaan was simpler because I could understand their language and way of thinking. With Abeer and Zohan, it is very different. This generation is more connected to the digital world and are on their phones, which leaves little time for personal interaction.”

However, the grandfather is also quick to explain: “They are passionate about a lot of things but when it’s time to practice music, they are disciplined. It is too early to say if they will pursue classical music professionally but they are showing interest.”

Reminiscing about the olden days, the veteran said, “In my time, the concept of a guru was distinct from a teacher. A guru cared about the student beyond academics or music. My father didn’t push me towards formal schooling and focused on my musical upbringing. I attended school briefly, which gave me the strength to face the world.”

Last year, the veteran released an album with Christmas carols, which he used to play for his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and now his grandkids. “I used to entertain them with these songs and I would play them on the sarod. I would also play nursery rhymes like Old McDonald and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the instrument,” shares the master sarod player, who recently performing at NCPA's Adi Anant in Mumbai.