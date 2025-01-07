‘Tell him to get lost’: Elon Musk’s dad loses cool, urges Brits to 'ignore' his son

Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has publicly urged the British public to ‘ignore’ his son, especially in light of his recent comments against the UK's Prime Minister. The Tesla owner has stirred controversy by accusing UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of being “deeply complicit” in historic grooming gang cases. Elon Musk's father advises public to 'ignore' his son(REUTERS)

Musk's father, Errol asks public to ‘ignore’ Elon

Speaking to LBC News, Errol Musk said, “People don’t have to listen to what he says… Just tell him to get lost.” Musk’s claims, made on his social media platform X, were baseless and came alongside his support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson. He criticised Starmer’s handling of prosecutions during his tenure as director of public prosecutions.

Musk also directed harsh comments at UK safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, referring to her as a "rape genocide apologist" and accusing her of failing to address issues related to child abuse cases.

Musk’s involvement in UK politics has drawn massive attention, including a poll on X asking whether Americans should “liberate” the British from their “tyrannical government.” This poll, which garnered millions of votes, sparked further criticism, with many asking whether the UK could become the 52nd state of the US, referencing Trump's recent proposal to merge Canada with America.

Starmer and European leaders push back

In response, Prime Minister Starmer delivered a strong rebuttal during a speech in Surrey. He accused Musk and other far-right figures of spreading lies for personal gain, stating, “They’re not interested in victims — they’re interested in themselves.”

Starmer warned of the dangerous consequences of such rhetoric, which has reportedly led to threats against public figures. “We have seen this playbook many times — whipping up of intimidation and of threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it . . . When the poison of the far right leads to serious threats to Jess Phillips and others, then in my book a line has been crossed," he said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced concerns about Musk’s increasing interference in European politics. “If we had been told that the owner of one of the world’s biggest social media networks would support a new reactionary international [movement] and would intervene directly in elections including in Germany, who would have imagined it?” Macron said at a conference of ambassadors on Monday. “This is the world we live in," Macron wrote on social media.