Trump trolls Trudeau amid resignation: ‘Many in Canada love being 51st state’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to react to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. Echoing his previous sentiments about turning Canada into the 51st state, Trump suggested that many Canadians would welcome the idea. He also claimed that Trudeau stepped down because he knew the U.S. could no longer bear the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada relies on to stay afloat. US President Donald Trump (L) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AFP / Jim Watson)

On Monday, after nearly a decade in power, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, citing a decline in voter support. While Trudeau’s political future had been in doubt for some time, it was Trump reclaiming the White House in November that resulted in his rapid downfall.

Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods sparked concerns in Canada about its economic stability. "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," Trump wrote in a mocking tone on Truth Social. "If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he continued. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

In November, Trudeau made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet President-elect and smooth over U.S.-Canada relations but it didn’t quite put the brakes on Trump’s tariff threats. Instead, he started joking about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state and crowned Trudeau its “governor.”

The path to the White House is now clear for incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, as Congress has formally confirmed the results of the 2024 presidential election.

In the presence of VP Kamala Harris, JD Vance, and other Congress members, Trump was certified as the winner with 312 electoral votes. Harris announced the total, which also included her own tally of 226 electoral votes. There were no objections to any state's election certificate, AP reports.