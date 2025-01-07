Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump trolls Trudeau amid resignation: ‘Many in Canada love being 51st state’

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 07, 2025 01:28 AM IST

Donald Trump commented on Justin Trudeau's resignation, proposing Canada could benefit from becoming the 51st state.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to react to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. Echoing his previous sentiments about turning Canada into the 51st state, Trump suggested that many Canadians would welcome the idea. He also claimed that Trudeau stepped down because he knew the U.S. could no longer bear the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada relies on to stay afloat.

US President Donald Trump (L) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AFP / Jim Watson)
US President Donald Trump (L) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AFP / Jim Watson)

Donald Trump reacts to Trudeau's resignation

On Monday, after nearly a decade in power, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, citing a decline in voter support. While Trudeau’s political future had been in doubt for some time, it was Trump reclaiming the White House in November that resulted in his rapid downfall.

Also read: Trump is certified as the winner of the 2024 election without challenge

Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods sparked concerns in Canada about its economic stability. "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," Trump wrote in a mocking tone on Truth Social. "If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he continued. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

In November, Trudeau made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet President-elect and smooth over U.S.-Canada relations but it didn’t quite put the brakes on Trump’s tariff threats. Instead, he started joking about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state and crowned Trudeau its “governor.”

Also read: Who is Anita Anand: Indian-origin contender among frontrunners to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM

Trump certified as the winner of 2024 elections

The path to the White House is now clear for incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, as Congress has formally confirmed the results of the 2024 presidential election.

In the presence of VP Kamala Harris, JD Vance, and other Congress members, Trump was certified as the winner with 312 electoral votes. Harris announced the total, which also included her own tally of 226 electoral votes. There were no objections to any state's election certificate, AP reports.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On