Selena Gomez wins hearts with graceful reaction to Golden Globes loss to Zoe Saldaña

Selena Gomez is garnering widespread praise for her graceful response to losing at the 2025 Golden Globes to her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Zoe Saldaña. Despite being nominated in two categories—Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Netflix musical Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders—Gomez handled the loss with poise, winning admiration from fans and fellow industry figures alike. At the 2025 Golden Globes, Selena Gomez received acclaim for her supportive response after losing to co-star Zoe Saldaña. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Gomez’s gracefully accepts losing to Saldaña

Gomez lost in the category of Best Supporting Actress to Saldaña who was also defeated by the category favourite Ariana Grande, nominated for her performance in Wicked. While many would have expected the Same Old Love singer to be upset or annoyed over not winning, Gomez proved them wrong as she was overjoyed with Saldaña winning, as reported by The Independent.

She stood up and jumped up and down with happiness for her co-star as Saldaña graced the stage to receive her award. The viewers of the award show could not get enough of Gomez’s adorable reaction to see her co-star win instead of her.

Emilia Pérez has received divisive reviews since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. While it was a huge hit among the audience, the critics were not a fan. The show has received both five-star and one-star reviews.

Fans praise Selena Gomez

A user wrote, “Selena's support and excitement for Zoe was truly heartwarming.” A second user noted, “he is actually mouthing 'Zoe, Zoe, Zoe' too.” A third user wrote, “Her reaction & hapiness are priceless here.”

Another user wrote, “Oh my god, Zoe deserved and earned that win!!!!"