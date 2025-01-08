Diddy is ‘throwing tantrums’ as CEO ‘killer’ Luigi Mangione is getting more attention in jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the disgraced music mogul, is reportedly upset and furious over Luigi Mangione receiving "more attention" in jail. Both Mangione, who has been detained on charges related to the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and the American rapper are currently incarcerated at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. However, an insider revealed that the two have "never crossed paths." Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione

Diddy ‘upset’ over Luigi being treated as ‘hero’

“Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera,” an insider told Daily Mail, revealing that the Bad Boy Record producer is jealous and raging.

The rapper is reportedly fuming, wondering how he’s the villain despite pleading not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and assault—while Luigi Mangione, caught on camera for a murder, seems to be “getting so much love.”

Diddy’s ‘ego is bigger than life’

An insider, hinting at the rapper's larger-than-life ego, revealed that Luigi Mangione has become a surprising favorite among fellow inmates. “He’s not struggling in prison because many inmates have rallied around him, sharing their own stories of losing loved ones due to poor healthcare,” the source told Mail.

The irony? “the prison, itself, faces constant allegations of inadequate healthcare to those who are locked up.” MCD is reportedly infamous for its harsh living conditions, despite housing high-profile inmates behind bars. The prison has been plagued by reports of suicides, violence, and other issues.

Despite sharing the same legal team, Diddy and Mangione reportedly have not crossed paths. While the rapper remains in the general population, Mangione is held in solitary confinement, isolated from the rest of the detainees. “They do not spend time together and the two really have zero in common.”

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murdering healthcare CEO

Despite law enforcement amassing substantial evidence against him, former Ivy Leaguer Luigi Mangione had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was tragically killed outside a Manhattan hotel on a frigid night. Mangione is now facing 11 state criminal charges in New York, including first-degree murder and murder as an act of terrorism.

Mangione could face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is proven guilty of all counts. On the other hand, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a veteran defense attorney, is now representing Mangione in the case, while her husband, Marc Agnifilo, is serving as the legal counsel for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is embroiled in a separate legal battle.