Diddy accusers' lawyer tears into Nikki Glaser for ‘horrible’ rape jokes at Golden Globe Awards: ‘Should be ashamed’

Nikki Glaser, comedian and the host of 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, came under fire from a lawyer representing alleged victims of disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Sean Diddy accusers' lawyer slammed Glaser for using her clients' suffering as the subject of a joke for the country's amusement.(REUTERS)

The 40-year-old comic stunned the audience and viewers when she mentioned Diddy's “freak-offs”, claiming that authorities found 1,000 bottles of baby oil during a raid on his residence.

“The afterparty isn't gonna be as good this year. But we have to move on - “Stanley Tucci freak-off” doesn't have the same ring to it - no baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil,” Glaser stated.

Sean Diddy accusers' lawyer lambasts Glaser

Ariel Mitchell, who is representing some of the women claiming Diddy assaulted them, blasted Glaser for using her clients' suffering as the subject of a joke for the country's amusement.

“Ms. Glaser should be ashamed of herself,” the lawyer told the Daily Beast, expressing the feelings of her clients who “are never happy to have their trauma” laughed at.

Mitchell stated that it is understandable why the Golden Globes' viewership is “in the toilet”. However, the ratings have been rising since last year and Glaser's opening monologue has garnered appreciation.

Speaking to TMZ, she said, “I hope Glaser has never been the victim of an assault.”

Diddy, 54, is currently being held in Brooklyn and is scheduled to go on trial in May. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

Several civil lawsuits have been filed against Diddy, alleging that he sexually molested adolescents. However, his criminal indictment does not include any allegations against teenagers.

The disgraced rapper has refuted all accusations made against him. His attorneys have likewise insisted that he is innocent.

Glaser's jokes dubbed as ‘horrible’

Meanwhile, some critcised Glaser's remarks as “horrible” and claimed that jokes regarding child trafficking and sexual assault just “poked fun at the victims.”

Sharing their concerns about the victims, miffed viewers wrote on X: “Maybe this is Too Woke of me but Nikki Glaser’s jokes about the Diddy…. Yikes. Like where is the humor in the mass sexual assault and trafficking of minors?”

“Nikki Glaser absolutely on fire during that monologue then had to ruin it with the Diddy joke ohhh brother'; 'Why does Nikki Glaser think its okay to make a joke about Diddy who has sa’d children I will never understand'; 'Something about a room of celebrities laughing at a Diddy joke rubs me the wrong way,” another commented.