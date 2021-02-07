Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
American singer-actor Mandy Moore, who will be welcoming her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, has shared photos of the baby's nursery.
The 'This Is Us' star, who is expecting a baby revealed how she is getting her home ready for the newest addition to her family. Moore took to her Instagram stories and shared photos of the nursery for her first child with Goldsmith. Moore's interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel had originally shared these photos.
The baby's room featured a black and white mural of flowers and plants, as well as a day bed, white rug, and canopy overhang.
On the designer's photos from the nursery, Sarah wrote, "Meanwhile in LA, we are installing a special nursery for a baby boy," adding that she was overseeing via FaceTime since she had to push back her trip to LA.
Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home
As per E! News, a few days back the 36-year-old star had shared on her Instagram Story that she has low platelets. She wrote, "Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan. Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"
On the designer's photos from the nursery, Sarah wrote, "Meanwhile in LA, we are installing a special nursery for a baby boy," adding that she was overseeing via FaceTime since she had to push back her trip to LA.
As per E! News, a few days back the 36-year-old star had shared on her Instagram Story that she has low platelets. She wrote, "Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan. Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"
Moore had announced that she was expecting a baby in September of last year. While Moore's pregnancy has not been the easiest one, it seems that she is looking forward to her baby's birth in just a few weeks and making sure he feels very welcome upon his arrival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together
- Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of gratitude on The White Tiger's success, shares note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tarantino dissects Joker: 'They got the audience to think like a lunatic'
- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spider-Man 3 is most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever': Tom Holland
- Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAG Awards: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monster Hunter review: Milla Jovovich's video game adaptation is death of cinema
- Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list
- Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away
- Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox