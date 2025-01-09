Ben Affleck to Tom Hanks: Which star homes are dangerously close to raging LA wildfires?

Homes of Hollywood celebrities came under jeopardy on Wednesday night after a raging wildfire broke out at the Hollywood Hills, a mile away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While some celebrities lost their homes to the fire, many others' are dangerously close to the unmitigable blaze. (Also Read: Ben Affleck evacuates $20 million bachelor pad on verge of being gutted by LA wildfire, flees to Jennifer Garner's house) Tom Hanks (L); A home affected by the Los Angeles wildfires (R).

Hollywood homes prone and affected

Several Hollywood celebrities' homes are dangerously close to the raging wildfires. Page Six shared a map of the affected area, highlighting the celebrity homes that fall in the vicinity. Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy's home is already gutted by the fire, as shown in a picture by the portal. So are the homes of Nobody Wants This actor Adam Brody and his wife and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, James Woods, and reality TV star couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

On one side of the wildfire is Malibu, where homes of actor-singer Miley Cyrus and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill are situated. On the other side, at Santa Monica, homes of actor Jamie Lee Curtis is located. Slightly up north are those of Michael Keaton and Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. Further up north of Pacific Palisades are those of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and actors Diane Keaton and Ben Affleck. Ben had to flee from his $20 million bachelor pad, that he bought during recent divorce with Jennifer Lopez, since it was on the verge of being gutted. He was seen distressed, driving his car towards ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home to seek refuge.

Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the stars who said Wednesday they had lost their homes. Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades Fire.

About the LA wildfires

More than 1,000 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed, and more than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders in the metropolitan area. Hundreds of firefighters from other states have arrived to help, but the four fires burning out of control show the danger is far from over. The fires have consumed a total of about 42 square miles — nearly the size of the entire city of San Francisco.