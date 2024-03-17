Eugene Levy hints at retirement from acting: 'Not ruling anything out'

Eugene Levy is not afraid of retirement. The actor, who has been working in the industry for more than three decades, has revealed in a new interview with The Independent about the possibility of stepping down from acting. (Also read: Kumail Nanjiani joins cast of Only Murders in the Building 4; will play important role in this season's investigation) Eugene Levy will be seen in the Apple TV+ television series The Reluctant Traveller. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

What Eugene said

During the promotions for the Apple TV+ reality series The Reluctant Traveler, the actor shared his views on retirement. He said, “I’m not afraid of retirement. I love it when I have nothing on the agenda, I really do. I love getting up and the only big decision is where to go for lunch. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Eugene further added that in the future he will prioritize projects that do not take up large time commitments. “I’ll take on jobs that I find really interesting, and jobs that won’t be too time-consuming — but I don’t think I’d get into another series where you’re working six days a week for five months straight. Not ruling anything out. Including retirement, but I think there’s still a few jobs in me left.”

About his career

Eugene has appeared in a number of memorable projects, including American Pie, Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman. He recently shot to resurgence with his act in Schitt's Creek, the Emmy winning show which ran from 2015 to 2020. He also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for it. The 77 year-old actor and comedian received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Eugene will be joining season 4 of Only Murders in the Building for a recurring role. Season 3 finale wrapped up in October 2023, leaving viewers on a suspenseful cliffhanger. Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the trio at the center, are eagerly gearing up for the next mysterious murder to solve.

