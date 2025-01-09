Menu Explore
Nora Fatehi reveals her workout secrets for staying in shape at 32: ‘After my injury, I have been focussing on…’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 09, 2025 10:07 AM IST

Nora Fatehi shared her workout routine post-injury. She emphasised full-body strength exercises and showed all the workouts she practises. 

Nora Fatehi stays in shape by following a healthy diet and an inspiring workout routine. Besides her dancing prowess, the 32-year-old dancer-turned-actor is also known for her enviable curves. How does she maintain it? Per her new video, by hitting the gym consistently. The star has started doing so more often after an injury.

Nora Fatehi dropped her workout routine.
Nora Fatehi dropped her workout routine.

Nora Fatehi's secret to staying in shape

In a new post, Nora Fatehi revealed that she recently sustained an injury, which pushed her to take her workout routine seriously and be consistent at the gym. "Ever since my injury, I've been more consistent at the gym. It's really important for me to take working out seriously to recover fully. I've been focusing more on my core strength, my leg strength, quads, glutes, pretty much my full body,” the actor said in the clip.

Dressed in an all-black workout fit, Nora did a bunch of exercises in the video. It begins with the actor doing tricep cable row, cardio on the elliptical trainer, leg press, stair climber, and more full-body exercises. To nail the routine, she wore a black sports bra and cycling shorts. She tied her hair in a half-up hairdo and opted for a no-makeup makeup look.

On the work front

Nora was recently seen in Karan Aujla's hit music video Aaye Haaye. She was also part of Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video Payal. She will be next seen in the movie Be Happy. The film, helmed by Remo D'Souza, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Innayat Verma, and Johnny Lever. It tells the story of the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. The film is expected to release in 2025.

