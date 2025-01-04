Karan Aujla breaks silence on fan throwing shoe at him during concert: 'It’s not in our culture'

Last year, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla had to pause his show in London after a fan hurled a shoe at him. Now, he has reacted to the incident, saying the trend of throwing things on stage is weird. Also read: Truly iconic: Karan Aujla after Asha Bhosle performs 'Tauba Tauba' at Dubai concert Several videos and pictures of the singer at the O2 arena in London surfaced on social media.

Karan Aujla reacts

Karan addressed the issue during a conversation with NDTV. He said, "I always believe in treating my fans with respect because they’re the reason I’m here today. I was performing on stage, giving my 100%, and suddenly this happened. You know, as artists, we put our heart and soul into every performance and we want to create memories."

Karan added, “This trend of throwing weird things on stage… it’s not in our culture, not our way of showing appreciation. All I ask for is respect – not just for me, but for every artist who gets on that stage."

About the incident

Last year in September, Karan paused his show mid-way in London after a person threw his shoe at him. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the O2 arena in London surfaced on social media.

As he sang and danced, a shoe was seen being hurled from the audience. It hit the singer and landed near him. After pausing the show, Karan said, "Hold on! Who was that, I f*****g telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now. I know how to fight. Don't be throwing your shoes in shame. (Talking to a person) was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don't want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful."

As per Times of India, he also said, "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk… because I am not saying anything wrong.” Another video showed the person who flung their shoe being escorted out of the venue by security.

More about Karan’s tour

Singer Karan Aujla recently wrapped up his Indian leg of It Was All A Dream Tour. The Indian-Canadian singer performed in Chandigarh on December 7, Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15, December 18 and December 19 followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 21. The singer is also known for tracks such as Softly and White Brown Black. The song from Bad Newz, Tauba Tauba featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Karan, took over the internet last year.