Vicky Kaushal reacts to Asha Bhosle's performance of Tauba Tauba, calls her an ‘absolute legend’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle captivated audiences at her concert in Dubai with her stunning performance of the song Tauba Tauba. The song was from Bad Newz, and became a viral sensation with Vicky Kaushal's smooth dance moves. Now the actor has reacted to the singer's recreation of the song. (Also read: Asha Bhosle doesn't miss a beat even at 91 as she sings Tauba Tauba, recreates Vicky Kaushal's hook step at Dubai show) Vicky Kaushal is in awe of Asha Bhosle's rendition of Tauba Tauba.

Vicky Kaushal reacts

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared the video of Asha singing the hit track and grooving on stage, and wrote in the caption: “What an absolute legend!!! Asha ji (red heart, folded hands and cry face emoticon).”

Vicky via Instagram Stories.

Karan Aujla calls Asha Bhosle's performance ‘truly iconic’

The singer of the hit track, Karan Aujla, also reacted to Asha performing the song and wrote on his Instagram Stories, “The living goddess of music just performed Tauba Tauba. A song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no music knowledge. A melody made by someone who does not know play any instrument. The song has received a lot of love and recognition among not only fans but also music artists but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.”

Karan is currently busy touring the country. Last week, Vicky made a surprise appearance at his Mumbai show, and danced to the chartbuster. The actor also praised him and said that his parents are very proud of him. Vicky's emotional words left Karan in tears.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Chhava. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.