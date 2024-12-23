Munawar Faruqui takes a hilarious dig at AP Dhillon attending Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert: ‘Ab Aujla block’

Recently, AP Dhillon shared the stage with Karan Aujla during his concert in Mumbai. Now, Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has taken a dig at the singer attending Aujla’s concert amid his feud with Diljit Dosanjh. Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at AP Dhillon attending Karan Aujla's concert.

Munawar Faruqui on AP Dhillon attending Karan Aujla's concert amid feud with Diljit Dosanjh

On Monday, Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram and shared a photo of the Tauba Tauba alongside AP Dhillon on the stage, the comedian wrote, “Ab Karan Aujla block!”, hinting at AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh’s controversy.

Munawar Faruqui on AP Dhillon attending Karan Aujla's concert.

All about Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's feud

For the unversed, it all started after AP Dhillon, during his Chandigarh concert, responded to Diljit Dosanjh’s shoutout for him and claimed that the Lover singer had blocked him on Instagram. In response to this, Diljit said, “I never blocked you... I might have issues with the government, but not with artists.”

However, AP Dhillon didn’t let it slide and shared a screen recording as ‘proof’ to show that he was blocked by Diljit Dosanjh and could only see his profile after the singer unblocked him. Even during Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert, AP Dhillon made a statement, “A narrative is being pushed that these guys don't like each other, they don't get along... But I'm gonna tell you one thing, this social media is all corrupt. This is a narrative that people push. We f**king love each other.” He went on to add, "I want to tell you one thing. Music is not a f*king sport. There is no winner or loser in this game. All it matters is who f*king keeps it real."

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui became a household name with his witty stand-up performances. He then participated in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 17 and beat Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra to emerge as the winner of the season. He was last seen in Laughter Chefs for a few episodes and also featured as a mentor in the show Playground 4, but lost the season to Elvish Yadav.