AP Dhillon's rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu vibes at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert amid singers' feud. Watch

Banita Sandhu, who is rumoured to be dating Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon, was recently spotted attending Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. This comes amid the ongoing feud between Diljit and AP. The video of the actor vibing to Diljit's song surfaced online. Banita Sandhu vibes at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert.

Banita Sandhu vibes to Diljit Dosanjh

Recently, after Diljit Dosanjh gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, AP claimed that Diljit had blocked him on Instagram. However, the Lover singer denied the claim. This was followed by AP Dhillon sharing a screen recording to show how he could see Diljit's profile after getting unblocked. Amid this, Banita Sandhu was spotted attending Diljit's Mumbai concert on December 19, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, where she was seen dancing to the singer's songs.

The actor, however, was absent from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on December 7, which has sparked rumours of their breakup. Banita featured in AP's popular song With You, released in 2023. After watching their sizzling chemistry in the song, fans linked them together, speculating that they were dating in real life too.

Banita Sandhu also attended the screening of the AP Dhillon's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai, released last year, which is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video. Post the screening, Banita shared new love-filled pictures with AP on her social media handle, with the caption, "with me," along with a heart emoji. However, none of them ever addressed these rumours.

About Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actor who made her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in October. She then starred in the Tamil film, Adithya Varma and was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham. The actor also played the role of Miss Malhotra in the popular Netflix series, Bridgerton, based on the book by Julia Quinn and impressed fans with her performance.