Diljit Dosanjh fires back at AP Dhillon after he claims singer blocked him on Instagram: 'Mere pange...'

ByAnanya Das
Dec 22, 2024 07:53 AM IST

During his Indore concert, Diljit Dosanjh talked about "two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. He had wished them luck for their shows in India.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, recently, during his Indore concert, gave a shout-out to Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon as they began their shows in India. Now, during his Chandigarh concert, AP Dhillon asked Diljit to unblock him on the social media platform Instagram before talking about him publicly. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh has advice for AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla)

Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon spoke about each other.
Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon spoke about each other.

What AP Dhillon said about Diljit

During his show, AP Dhillon told the crowd how Diljit recently gave him a shoutout. He then said in Punjabi, “I just want t say one small thing, brother. First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don''t want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Here's how Diljit reacted

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. It implied AP Dhillon's profile wasn't blocked. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)."

Diljit shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page.
Diljit shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page.

What Diljit had said about AP Dhillon

During his Indore concert, Diljit talked about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. He had said, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”

He also added, "Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

About Diljit, AP Dhillon's India tour

Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which began on October 26 in New Delhi and will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. He last performed in Mumbai on December 19.

Before Chandigarh, AP Dhillon held his The Brownprint Tour in New Delhi and Mumbai. His India tour concluded in Chandigarh on December 21. This marks his second tour in India, following his debut in 2021.

