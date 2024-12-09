Diljit Dosanjh says ‘mera kasoor thodi hai’ on concert tickets selling in black; has advice for AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has spoken about those who criticised him over his tickets being sold in black. Diljit recently performed in Indore and interacted with the audience. The singer took to Instagram and shared a video. He also said that this is the era for independent music and independent artists. Diljit also shouted at Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone teaches Diljit Dosanjh Kannada as she joins him on stage during his Bengaluru concert. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh's latest concert was in Indore in Sunday, December 8.(Instagram)

Diljit talks about his tickets getting sold in black

In the clip, Diljit said, "Bohut der se humare desh mein mere khilaaf chal raha hai ki, 'Diljit ki ticket black horahi hai'. Toh mera kasoor thodei hai ticket black horahi hai? Right? Agar aap ₹10 ki ticket lelo aur usko ₹100 ki bech do toh kalakaar ki kya kasoor hai (For some time now this has been going on against me in our country, 'Diljit's tickets are being sold in black'. How is it my fault that it is happening? If you are buying tickets for ₹10 and selling for ₹100, then how is it the artist's fault)?"

Diljit says tickets in black were sold earlier too

He also said, "Jitne ilzam lagane hai lagalo mujhpe. Na toh mere ko koi badnami ka bhay hai. Koi tension nahi hai mujhe (Keep levelling allegations against me however much you want. I don't fear defamation. There is no tension). Did all these start now? From the time there was cinema in India, it was there-- ₹10 tickets in ₹20. Earlier in films, singers used to sing in the background and actors used to lip sync. Now singers have come to the front. That's the only difference. Only that has changed."

Diljit says problems will arise, gives shoutout to Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon

Talking about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. He said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck. Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillo, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too. The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

Diljit talks about independent artists

"Jitne bhi independent artists hai, zor aur mehnat double kardo, Bharatiya sangeet ka samay agaya hai. Pehle bahar ke kalakaar aate the unki ticket black hoti thi laakhon mein, ab Bharatiya kalakaar ki ticket black horahi hai. Isi ko toh kehte hai vocal for local (All the independent artists, double your effort and hard work. The time of Indian music has come. Earlier, tickets for foreign artists were sold in black; now, it is happening for Indian artists. This is called vocal for local)." He posted the video with teh caption, "Jai Shri Mahakal (folded hands emoji)."

About Diljit, Karan, AP Dhillon

After Indore, Diljit will perform in Chandigarh on December 14. He will end his India leg of Dil-Luminati Tour with his performance in Guwahati on December 29.

AP Dhillon will perform in Delhi on December 14 at Indira Gandhi Arena. Karan Aujla's Delhi performance will take place on December 15, 17 and 19. He will also perform in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. His India tour will conclude in Hyderabad on January 5, 2025.