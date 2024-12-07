Deepika Padukone teaches Diljit Dosanjh Kannada as she joins him on stage during his Bengaluru concert. Watch

Fans were in for a surprise as actor Deepika Padukone was part of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru. This was her first appearance after the birth of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Now, several videos of Deepika joining Diljit Dosanjh on the stage have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone makes 1st public appearance post Dua’s birth; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh concert. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh and Deepika Padukone on the stage during his Bengaluru concert.

Deepika joins Diljit on stage during his Bengaluru show

In a clip shared on Instagram, Diljit and the audience were seen cheering as Deepika appeared on the stage. The actor waved at the audience, bowed her head and also folded her hands at them. She also hugged Diljit and danced briefly with him on the stage.

Deepika teaches Diljit Kannada

In a video, Deepika was seen teaching a sentence in Kannada to the singer, which he repeated amid cheers from the audience. He also praised her. Pointing at Depika, Diljit said, "Kitna payara inhone kaam kiya hai. Humne inko bade parde par dekha hai. Kabhi socha na tha ki itni paas se dekhne ko milenge. Itne pyaare aur apne dum pe jinhone jagah banai hai Bollywood mein (She has done such lovely work. I've seen her on the big screen. I never thought I would be able to see her from so close. Such lovely work and she made her own mark in Bollywood, all by herself)."

Diljit praises Deepika

"Itna accha, payara aam kiya hai. Aap sab ko faqr hona chahiye, hum sabko faqr hai. Bohut bohut pyaar. Aap humare show pe aayi bohut bohut shukriya ma'am (You have done such amazing and lovely work. All of us should be proud, and all of us are proud of you. Much love. You came to our show; thanks a lot for that). Thank you," he added. Deepika bowed and waved at the audience before leaving the stage. For the show, she wore a baggy white T-shirt and denims.

In a video posted on Instagram by Diljit's team, Deepika was seen grooving as the singer performed live on the stage. "@diljitdosanjh X @deepikapadukone #Bangalore."

About Deepika

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, where she played the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

About Diljit

Speaking of Diljit, he has been creating waves across the globe with his Dil-Luminati Tour. Last month, Diljit gave an electrifying performance in Kolkata. He will end his tour with his last concert in Guwahati on December 29.