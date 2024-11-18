Aamir Khan tells Anees Bazmee that Singham Again makers made a ‘mistake’ clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

This Diwali saw two big releases clashing at the box office- Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again headlined by Ajay Devgn. After three weeks, the numbers tell that Anees's horror-comedy has shook up the cop universe. Even Aamir Khan feels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had the better edge, as evident in a new video where he said that makers of Singham Again made a big mistake by clashing with the latter’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film overtakes Singham Again, storms past ₹300 crore in 10 days) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is inching past Singham Again at the box office.

What Aamir said

In the short clip, he can be heard talking to director Anees Bazmee, where he says, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi (They made a mistake by deciding to clash with your film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).”

After 17 days at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has minted ₹ 231.4 crore at the box office in India as per Sacnilk.com. Meanwhile, Singham Again has collected ₹ 231.26 crore.

More details

Earlier this month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Anees Bazmee reacts to the box office business of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in comparison with Singham Again. “It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference. Koi film 2 ₹zyada hai, aur koi kum... What matters is that both the films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres," he said.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. Kartik took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in 2022. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.