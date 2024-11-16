Madhuri Dixit doesn’t ask her kids to watch her films, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 won them over: ‘I find it odd’

Madhuri Dixit has revealed that her sons, Arin and Ryan, typically don't watch her films. Yet, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has broken this pattern. In a new interview, the actor confessed that she finds it odd to have her kids watch her movies and is glad that this film captured their attention. Also read: Madhuri Dixit's top 10 stunning looks that prove she's the ‘queen of purple’. See pics At the moment, Madhuri Dixit is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Madhuri reveals

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Madhuri spoke about her kids. Her sons Arin and Ryan continue to live in the US pursuing their studies, while their parents have relocated to India.

“They went to a theatre in the US with all their friends. They thought the film was very funny and they really enjoyed watching it. They loved me as a ghost. So, I can say that for this film, I’ve their approval,” Madhuri said.

She added, “They’re curious. Once in a while, they watch some scenes and tell me, ‘When did you do this movie?’ They recently watched the video of K Sera Sera and told me that I was really cool in it. That’s how they sometimes watch some of my clips. Because how do I tell them that let’s sit and watch my movies? I find it very odd to make them do that and it’s not going to happen. I’ll let them discover all that with their friends".

In another interview with PTI, Madhuri spoke about the film, saying, “When I heard the script, I loved my role as it gave me something different to do. I’ve never played (a role) in this genre of filmmaking, like a horror comedy. I thought it would be something different for me. There was Vidya, Kartik (Aaryan) and the whole gang of fantastic actors, so I said, ‘I’ll do it’”.

About the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the first part, reprised her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years.

The Anees Bazmee directorial also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The film was released on November 1, clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. It did decent business at the box office, with the worldwide collection standing at over ₹300 crore.